The San Francisco Giants will be without ace pitcher Madison Bumgarner for a little while after he suffered bruised ribs and a left shoulder AC sprain in a dirt bike accident Thursday in Colorado, the team announced.

The Giants placed Bumgarner on the 10-day disabled list Friday, and said the left-hander is out of the hospital and resting at the team hotel. He will be re-evaluated next week.

The injury could be long-term, with Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reporting Bumgarner is expected to miss 6-8 weeks.

Bumgarner has been his normal self on the mound this season, with a 3.00 ERA and 2.36 FIP, plus 28 strikeouts to go with four walks in his 27 innings. But he is 0-3 and the Giants are 0-4 in his four starts thanks to seven total runs of support, including no runs with Bumgarner in the game in his last three outings.

San Francisco was off on Thursday, when Bumgarner suffered the injury.

This is the first disabled list stint in Bumgarner’s career. He has been one of the best and most durable pitchers in the game in recent years, with six straight seasons of at least 200 innings. Since the start of 2011, the left-hander is 93-64 with a 3.00 ERA, with 1,313 strikeouts in 1,303⅔ innings.

The Giants will make a corresponding roster move before Friday night’s game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.