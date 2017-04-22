Bryce Harper is dominating again

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s okay, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

* * *

I think it's fair to say Bryce Harper is out to prove something this season. At least, he's certainly playing that way. Two years ago, of course, he was the best hitter in all of baseball and looked like the best hitter since Barry Bonds retired. At the time, it seemed like that was going to be the first great year in what would be a legendary career. He was, after all, just 22 years old at the time. Then, he came out last year and was disappointing by his standards. Mind, he was still a very good hitter, but it was a dramatic step backwards off his legendary pace he set for himself in 2015. In 2017, Harper's age-24 season, he is looking to get back on the path he made in 2015.

Early on in the season, he is well on his way. Through his first 16 games, in 73 plate appearances, he is hitting a ridiculous .407/.521/.864 and has been the best hitter in all of baseball. After hitting another home run last night, Harper is up to seven on the year. That is roughly a 70-home run pace over a full season, and he's also on pace to tally 200 RBI. He almost certainly isn't going to keep it up to this extent, but we've seen him tear through the league before and he's on his way to doing so again.

It's definitely too early to talk about awards season, but if anyone is a favorite for any hardware at this point it's Harper for National League MVP. He was among the favorites before the season even started and he's done nothing to change people's minds to this point. When he is hitting like this, he is arguably the most exciting player in the sport. No, he's not Mike Trout, who remains and will remain the best player in baseball for the foreseeable future, but Harper is a must-watch at bat. After being merely good a year ago, it's nice to have this version of Harper back in our lives.