Anthony Rendon batted in twice as many runs as the Mets in 18-run Nationals win

Anthony Rendon was on fire all game as the Washington Nationals embarrassed the New York Mets, 23-5, on Sunday afternoon.

Rendon came into the game with no home runs, five RBI, and a .226 batting average on the season.

That’s not how he left it.

He blasted the Mets with the second three-home run, six-hit, 10-RBI game in MLB history since 1920. His six hits came on as many at-bats.

.@Anthonyrendon_6 becomes FIRST player to go 6-for-6 with 3 HR and 10 RBIs in one game since at least 1913.https://t.co/NAMOYwP4pa pic.twitter.com/2epf5vbyfx — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 30, 2017

The game got THIS bad:

The Mets trail, 19-5. Third-string catcher Kevin Plawecki is taking the mound to pitch. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 30, 2017

But Rendon didn’t stop, crushing his third homer in the bottom of the eighth to score the Nats’ 23rd run.

The Mets are a frightening mess, and the team sits dead last in the NL East. They started the season without Steven Matz and David Wright, and through a disastrous April saw Lucas Duda, Travis d’Arnaud, Asdrubal Cabrera, Wilmer Flores, and Yoenis Cespedes catch the injury bug.

Noah Syndergaard wasn’t immune, either, and left the game before it got brutal on Sunday in the second inning to a “possible lat strain.” This comes a few days after he refused an MRI.

The Mets are in trouble, and behind the bat of Rendon, the Nationals showed them no mercy.