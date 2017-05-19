Mariners' 'Bark in the Park' combined America's two favorite things: good dogs and baseball

It was one of the best nights of the year in Seattle on Thursday night. The Mariners hosted the White Sox and held their “Bark in the Park” night.

Bark at the park night at the mariners game @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/tHyCYGB2Ib — KIRO News photog Joe (@JoeKIRO7) May 19, 2017

Here, I’ll give you some time to squeal like I did.

All good? Let’s continue.

What could be better? Pups and baseball.

Of course, the team didn’t pass up an opportunity to market their gear.

We've got gear for your four legged friends! #BarkAtThePark pic.twitter.com/ICHzL8sDQ9 — Mariners Team Store (@MarinersStore) May 19, 2017

Honestly, I’m OK with it. We got to see these good doggos twinning because of it.

I really think the guys from the first tweet owned the night.

@Lana Sorry. What we meant to say was we don't see any problem here. pic.twitter.com/6ttH0lHola — Mariners (@Mariners) May 19, 2017

The fun came in all shapes and sizes, clothed in all sorts of accessories.

Also present was this famous boy, Anderson Pooper.

I am jealous of his wheels and his custom jersey. Very fetch. He’s a big Seattle fan who races and is very close friends with Mariner Moose.

Your fave could never. #TeamAndersonPooper

And finally, this golden pupper is just majestic.

Must love dogs and ⚾️. pic.twitter.com/zMAlG0s1t0 — MLB (@MLB) May 19, 2017

What a good night.