Jeff Wilpon might be making the Mets' medical decisions

Everyone knows the Mets have injury issues. OK, well, maybe not the Mets. The cause of those issues is what's up for debate, so Jerry Crasnick took an extended look to try to figure it out by talking to sources and the Mets themselves.

It turns out that the source of much of the Mets' torment comes from the same place that so much more of what David Roth defines as "Metsiness" originates: the Wilpons. According to the sources Crasnick spoke to, there is no clear-cut head of the Mets' medical services, thanks to Dr. David Altchek being busy with his own practice and strength and conditioning coordinator Mike Barwis spending his time in Florida while doing most of his work in the offseason. Those same sources say that it's team COO Jeff Wilpon who ends up making the decisions in their absence.

Wilpon is described "as a micromanager who creates an environment in which the Mets simply whipsaw from one crisis to the next and are too often governed by how their decisions will be publicly perceived."

The Mets' COO "gets in the middle of everything that's going on, and he ends up doing more damage." Overall, there's a "less-than-optimal command structure that allows routine problems to fester until they become major conflagrations."

Yeah, this all sounds like the Mets.

Mets GM Sandy Alderson denies Wilpon is a problem, but what's he supposed to do? Tell Crasnick that his boss is a meddlesome micromanager who sticks himself into every situation regardless of his qualifications or ability to help and has been more of a drag than a benefit to the organization over the years? Maybe someday, when Sandy finally snaps and is tired of cleaning up the Wilpon's messes. But not today.

The whole article is worth reading, as it gets into player workout regimens, questions about Barwis' approach, and just how much the Mets have lost to the DL over the last few years. That Wilpon thing, though, sticks out above the rest.

The Red Sox might miss David Ortiz sometimes, but he doesn't miss baseball. Charlotte Wilder spent an afternoon with the likely future Hall of Famer.

with the likely future Hall of Famer. The Blue Jays (rightfully) got beat up by fans and the media on Thursday, but when it came to that day's game, it was the Braves taking the beating. Marcus Stroman helped, too, as the pitcher got his first career homer to pad an already large Jays lead.

to pad an already large Jays lead. Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar was suspended by his team for two games for using a homophobic slur directed at Jason Motte.