David Wright suffered another setback in his injury rehab

David Wright last played over 150 games in 2012. He appeared in just 112 games the next season, 134 the year after that, then combined for all of 75 contests between 2015 and 2016 thanks to spinal stenosis. He's currently on the Mets' 60-day disabled list due to a cervical disc herniation in his neck, and has yet to play in 2017. And the wait for him to finally appear in a game this season just got longer, too, as Wright suffered a setback in his rehab program: He's been shut down from his throwing program thanks to a shoulder impingement.

An insurance policy will cover most of his salary, so the Mets will have some wiggle room at the trade deadline again this year just like they have before when Wright would miss enough time to trigger that option. That's little comfort to Wright, however, who seemed like a surefire future Hall of Famer and the heart of this Mets team for years before the injuries started to pile up. Wright is talented enough that he's even still been productive in the rare moments he can make it to the field: He still managed a 119 OPS+ over 2015-2016, showing little in the way of rust at the plate.

Whether he can make it back for any significant length of time is the question, though, more so than how he'll perform if he's back.

Thanks to that insurance, this is bad news for the Mets, but not horrendous news like it could be: They're pretty used to Wright not being around and also not paying a whole lot for his absence. It's hard not to feel like Wright is eventually going to just give up and retire, though, considering how much work he keeps putting in and how little he ends up getting back from that effort. We'll see, though; he still has three years and another $47 million left on his contract after 2017, and is 34 years old. That's a lot to walk away from if Wright still thinks he can make it back someday.