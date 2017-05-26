The Red Sox struck out a record 20 batters because an ump screwed up a rule

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Before Thursday, just five teams had ever managed to strike out 20 batters in a nine-inning game. The Red Sox tied that record once again with a group effort on Thursday, punching out 20 Rangers en route to a 6-2 win. They managed the feat for the third time in their history thanks to an umpire screwup.

We're not talking your basic generous strike zone mishap or anything like that, either. Chad Fairchild, home plate umpire, missed strike three from Craig Kimbrel hitting Nomar Mazara in the top of the ninth. Swinging at a hit by pitch on strike three is an automatic out, but Fairchild called it a wild pitch and then said the play was non-reviewable when Red Sox manager John Farrell attempted to challenge. The play that actually happened is reviewable; however, the play Fairchild thought happened is not.

So Kimbrel got credit for four strikeouts instead of three in the inning, giving the combined effort of Drew Pomeranz (11 K), Heath Hembree (2 K), Robby Scott (1 K), Matt Barnes (2 K), and Kimbrel a place in the record books.

MLB released a statement following the game confirming that the replay official should have allowed a review as Farrell requested. But on the bright side for Boston, they still won, and even managed to squeeze into the record books because of it. Surely this isn't the first time an umpire's mistake helped contribute to that sort of thing, and given we're in the era of video review and this still happened, it won't be the last time, either.

Thanks to MLB's video editing, you can watch all 20 Red Sox strikeouts in 20 seconds . Well, 19 seconds, really, but that would detract from the theme they have going on, so they probably don't want you to notice they're ripping you off a second.

