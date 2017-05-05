The Yankees out to prove they’re for real this weekend

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

There's an argument to be made that the Yankees are the best story in baseball this year. Heading into the season, there was always a chance they could compete this year, but the general consensus was that they were at least a year or two away.

Instead, they've gotten off to a red-hot start in 2017. Heading into Friday's action, New York boasts a 17-9 record, tying them for the best team in the American League and the second-best team in all of baseball.

The scary part for the rest of the league is that this doesn't look entirely like a flash in the pan. For one thing, the Yankees have outscored their opponents by 45 runs this season, the second-best run differential in baseball and just three runs behind the Nationals. They're led by Aaron Judge, who is tearing the cover off the ball, in the lineup and a breaking-out Luis Severino in the rotation. Combine that with their typical great back of the bullpen, and the Yankees have a stew goin'.

This weekend, New York will be in its biggest spotlight it’s been in to this point in the year. As the Yankees head to Wrigley Field to take on the reigning champs, they have a chance to prove they are, indeed, for real this season.

They'll be playing in front of a national audience all weekend and will have to face off against Kyle Hendricks and Jon Lester in the bookend games of the series. We can't learn much from any individual baseball series, but the Yankees have the spotlight for the weekend.