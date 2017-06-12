With the No. 2 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, the Cincinnati Reds selected prep right-hander Hunter Greene out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

Greene was a two-way star in high school, and back in February didn’t sound like someone quite willing yet to choose one specific role.

“I’m going to be the first guy to do both,” Greene told Evan Barnes of the Los Angeles Daily News. “I love being able to hit and win games for the team or get on the mound and just shove it.”

“Greene already has 93-98 mph fastball, the pitch earning 70 grades due to the combination of velocity and movement,” wrote John Sickels of our Minor League Ball in March. “He generates the heat with little effort and given his youth and build, even more velocity is possible as he matures. He already has a plus curveball and commands it better than most pitchers his age. His change-up is not as refined as the first two pitches but should be at least MLB average in time and very possibly plus.”

The first overall pick this year was high school shortstop Royce Lewis, who the Twins nabbed to start the draft.