The MLB draft doesn’t quite have the star power of its brethren in the NFL or NBA, but baseball’s annual restocking of domestic amateur talent has grown in recent years from a mere conference call over a decade ago now into a three-day event with coverage both on television and online.

The first 75 selections of the draft will take place on Monday, with the first two rounds plus a pair of competitive balance rounds after both Rounds 1 and 2.

MLB Network will televise the draft on Monday beginning with a preview show at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the draft itself at 7 p.m., with coverage simulcast online through MLB.com.

The Minnesota Twins lost 103 games in 2016 and own the first pick of the draft for the third time in their history and the first time since 2001 when they selected catcher Joe Mauer.

The Houston Astros have four picks on Monday, half of which came as punishment for the St. Louis Cardinals hacking into their database. Houston has its own picks in the first two rounds — No. 15 and No. 53 — plus two picks forfeited by the Cardinals — No. 56 and No. 75 overall.

Clubs have four minutes between picks in the first round but then just one minute between selections in Competitive Balance Round A, Round 2, and Competitive Balance Round B.

Here is the complete selection order for the first two rounds of the draft: