MLB Draft 2017: Time, TV schedule, and format

It’s time again for the 2017 MLB Draft, baseball’s annual restocking of domestic amateur talent. The event has morphed into a three-day affair from Monday to Wednesday. Here is the relevant information on how to follow along.

When exactly is the MLB draft?

The MLB Draft starts on Monday at 7 p.m. ET, but first there is a draft preview show on MLB Network at 6 p.m.

Tuesday begins at 1 p.m. ET, and on Wednesday things start up at 12 p.m.

How can I watch the MLB draft?

MLB Network will televise things on Monday, which consists of the first two rounds, plus two competitive balance picks, totaling the first 75 picks in all.

MLB.com will simulcast the Monday coverage online, then will provide sole coverage on the final two days, with rounds 3-10 on Tuesday, and rounds 11-40 on Wednesday.

In addition, all picks will be tweeted @MLBDraftTracker, with analysis for picks available @MLBDraft.

How much time is there between picks?

In the first round of the draft, there are four minutes between each pick. Then for Competitive Balance Rounds A & B, and rounds 2-10, the interval between picks is just one minute. Wednesday is more of a lightning round, with no time in between picks, which makes sense because there are a whopping 900 selections slated for the final day.

Who has the No. 1 pick?

The Minnesota Twins finished 59-103 in 2016, the worst record in baseball, and own the top overall pick for the third time in franchise history. In their two previous drafts with the No. 1 pick, they selected pitcher Tim Belcher (1983) and catcher Joe Mauer (2001).

The rest of the top five are rounded out by the Cincinnati Reds at No. 2, the San Diego Padres third, the Tampa Bay Rays picking fourth, followed by the Atlanta Braves.

What players will be at the MLB draft?

Unlike the NFL or NBA drafts, the MLB Draft doesn’t feature many players getting their on-stage moment when they are selected. In fact, there will only be four players at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, N.J. for the draft.

Those players are Notre Dame (Calif.) High School shortstop/pitcher Hunter Greene, Ballard (Ky) High School outfielder Jordon Adell, Carlsbad (N.M.) High School pitcher Trevor Rogers, and McGill-Toolen (Ala.) High School outfielder Bubba Thompson, all projected first-round selections.