 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

MLB draft order 2017: Complete selection order for Rounds 3-10

Day 2 draft coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET

By Eric Stephen
/ new
2014 MLB Draft Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The first two rounds of the 2017 MLB Draft are in the books, which brings us to day two to get through Round 10.

After getting television treatment on Monday on MLB Network, the remainder of the draft is available to watch online at MLB.com. On Tuesday, that coverage includes expert analysis and commentary from Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo. Second-day coverage begins with a half-hour pre-show at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the draft itself at 1 p.m.

There are one-minute intervals between picks all day Tuesday, through Round 10.

There are no more compensatory picks left, not for free agents lost or previously unsigned picks, so the remainder of the draft has the same order for Rounds 3-40. That starts with the Minnesota Twins each round after their 103-loss season, and ends with the Chicago Cubs, who won 103 games in 2016 en route to their first World Series championship in 108 years.

The St. Louis Cardinals make their first pick of the draft on Tuesday, with No. 94 overall in Round 3. They forfeited their first-round selection by signing outfielder Dexter Fowler to a free-agent contract last winter and lost picks No. 56 and 75 to the Houston Astros as punishment from MLB for hacking into their division rival’s database.

MLB Draft order, Rounds 3-40

Selection Team
Selection Team
1 Minnesota Twins
2 Cincinnati Reds
3 San Diego Padres
4 Tampa Bay Rays
5 Atlanta Braves
6 Oakland Athletics
7 Arizona Diamondbacks
8 Philadelphia Phillies
9 Milwaukee Brewers
10 LA Angels of Anaheim
11 Colorado Rockies
12 Chicago White Sox
13 Pittsburgh Pirates
14 Miami Marlins
15 Kansas City Royals
16 Houston Astros
17 New York Yankees
18 Seattle Mariners
19 St. Louis Cardinals
20 Detroit Tigers
21 San Francisco Giants
22 New York Mets
23 Baltimore Orioles
24 Toronto Blue Jays
25 Los Angeles Dodgers
26 Boston Red Sox
27 Cleveland Indians
28 Washington Nationals
29 Texas Rangers
30 Chicago Cubs

In This Stream

The 2017 MLB Draft

View all 10 stories

Next Up In MLB