MLB draft order 2017: Complete selection order for Rounds 3-10

The first two rounds of the 2017 MLB Draft are in the books, which brings us to day two to get through Round 10.

After getting television treatment on Monday on MLB Network, the remainder of the draft is available to watch online at MLB.com. On Tuesday, that coverage includes expert analysis and commentary from Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo. Second-day coverage begins with a half-hour pre-show at 12:30 p.m. ET, followed by the draft itself at 1 p.m.

There are one-minute intervals between picks all day Tuesday, through Round 10.

There are no more compensatory picks left, not for free agents lost or previously unsigned picks, so the remainder of the draft has the same order for Rounds 3-40. That starts with the Minnesota Twins each round after their 103-loss season, and ends with the Chicago Cubs, who won 103 games in 2016 en route to their first World Series championship in 108 years.

The St. Louis Cardinals make their first pick of the draft on Tuesday, with No. 94 overall in Round 3. They forfeited their first-round selection by signing outfielder Dexter Fowler to a free-agent contract last winter and lost picks No. 56 and 75 to the Houston Astros as punishment from MLB for hacking into their division rival’s database.