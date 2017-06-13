The MLB Draft is a three-day event with hundreds and hundreds of players selected, and you can follow along with both the draft and our coverage in this one convenient place.
Jun 12, 2017, 9:14am EDT
June 15, 2017
Kirk Cousins’ cousin drafted by the Washington Nationals
Keep the family close!
June 14, 2017
Darren Baker, the child batboy who nearly got crushed in the World Series, was drafted by the Nationals
He’s all grown up and playing on his dad’s team!
June 13, 2017
MLB draft 2017 live stream: How to follow Tuesday's selections online
The second day of the 2017 MLB Draft begins at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
June 13, 2017
MLB draft order 2017: Complete selection order for Rounds 3-10
Day 2 draft coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET
June 13, 2017
Day 1 of the MLB draft is done, but there are 2 days left
Tuesday’s Say Hey, Baseball looks at the first two rounds of the 2017 MLB draft, as well as what’s left.
June 12, 2017
2017 MLB Draft Grades: The first 30 picks, graded
How did your team do in the draft? We have answers, with grades for all 30 picks in the first round.
June 12, 2017
MLB draft 2017 live stream: How to watch Monday's selections online
The first 75 picks of the draft will be selected on Monday. Here is how to watch online.
June 12, 2017
MLB Draft 2017: Time, TV schedule, and format
All the details you need to know to follow the 2017 MLB Draft, both on television and online.
June 12, 2017
Happy 2017 MLB draft day!
Monday’s Say Hey, Baseball looks at the upcoming MLB draft, the shifting AL East standings, and the NCAA super regionals.