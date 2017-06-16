Matt Harvey pitched with a broken bone in his shoulder

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Matt Harvey’s velocity just wasn’t there on Wednesday, and even though he picked up five strikeouts against one walk, he also gave up three homers and lasted just four innings and 58 pitches. The Mets were concerned about what Terry Collins described as being a “tired arm,” so they sent Harvey to the hospital: It turns out Harvey has a broken bone in his shoulder.

More specifically, Harvey has a stress injury to the scapula bone in his throwing shoulder. He’s been placed on the 10-day disabled list, but he’s expected to be there for a much longer time. New York will have Harvey rest until the injury itself is healed and then have him throw, so we’re talking several weeks at minimum.

Injuries are always bad news, but Harvey has also struggled plenty in 2017, and this isn’t the first instance of his velocity dropping or performance suffering due to health, either. So a few weeks of rest might be good for Harvey in the long run, even if it’s a negative in the present. Who knows how long and in what ways this scapula bone issue was manifesting itself before this literal breaking point: Maybe it’s tied into his drop in strikeouts, the rise in walks and homers, and his 5.25 ERA.

It also might have nothing to do with any of that, but we’ll have a better idea of just what Harvey’s issue is after he’s recovered from this injury and can get on the mound again. Both Harvey and the Mets need to figure it out soon, though, whether you think 2017 is a lost cause or not.

Tim Tebow: Outfielder isn't working out for him or the Mets. Maybe there's a second-life to his second-life, though, and he can make the switch to the mound and the knuckleball .

. The Brewers had a chance to gain ground in the NL Central while playing the reeling Cardinals, and they took advantage. Here's Eric Thames hitting a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning , securing the series sweep for Milwaukee.

, securing the series sweep for Milwaukee. Yes, the Brewers dropped the first game of a doubleheader against the Cardinals this week, but that was a makeup of a postponed game from May and not part of this series; don't @ me.