Oakland A’s had 3 rookies hit 1st career home runs in the same game

The Oakland Athletics aren’t having the best year. We’re almost halfway through the 2017 season, and they’re sitting last in the AL West. But one cool part about a struggling club is the young talent that gets called up to gain experience and show what they can do at the highest level. In Saturday’s game, the A’s saw three rookies hit their first home run in the Major Leagues.

First up was RF Matt Olson, who launched a two-run dinger in the top of the first inning.

CF Jaycob Brugman didn’t waste any time after launching his first career home run in the top of the second inning.

Last and certainly not least was Franklin Barreto, who was not even supposed to play in today’s game.

Watching their home runs back-to-back-to-back is even more beautiful.

A’s rookies @mattolson21, @bruggy4 and @barreto0227 are FIRST trio of teammates to each hit first career HR in same game in @MLB history. pic.twitter.com/GWCF4mVcFP — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) June 24, 2017

This is a really rare feat. Something that has not happened since 1914. And does the Federal League really count?

Here's an outstanding explanation by @EliasSports re: Olson/Brugman/Barreto first major league HRs today. pic.twitter.com/lI9wX7IuQF — Keep Voting Alonso! (@Athletics) June 24, 2017

Tip of the hat to our friends at Athletics Nation for this.