 clock menu more-arrow no yes
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Oakland A’s had 3 rookies hit 1st career home runs in the same game

New, comment

This hadn’t happened in 103 years!

By nick pants
/ new

The Oakland Athletics aren’t having the best year. We’re almost halfway through the 2017 season, and they’re sitting last in the AL West. But one cool part about a struggling club is the young talent that gets called up to gain experience and show what they can do at the highest level. In Saturday’s game, the A’s saw three rookies hit their first home run in the Major Leagues.

First up was RF Matt Olson, who launched a two-run dinger in the top of the first inning.

CF Jaycob Brugman didn’t waste any time after launching his first career home run in the top of the second inning.

Last and certainly not least was Franklin Barreto, who was not even supposed to play in today’s game.

Watching their home runs back-to-back-to-back is even more beautiful.

This is a really rare feat. Something that has not happened since 1914. And does the Federal League really count?

Tip of the hat to our friends at Athletics Nation for this.

Next Up In MLB

Loading comments...