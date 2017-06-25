Three Athletics rookies did something that hasn’t been done in 103 years

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

* * *

The Athletics have had a tough few years. Their team, which had an enviable amount of success and promise from 2012-2014, cratered in 2015 and hasn't been able to recover. But the future of the Athletics is bright. The "I've gotta wear shades" kind of bright. And everyone had to put on those shades on Saturday when in one single game their future put on a marvelous fireworks show of home runs. Rookies Matt Olson, Jaycob Brugman and Franklin Barreto all hit their very first major league home runs in three straight innings against the White Sox.

James Shields was the unlucky pitcher on the other side of all three homers. And it started almost right away when Olson, the second batter of the game, hit a two-run jack in the first inning. In the second inning, Brugman hit a solo shot. And then in the third inning, Barreto hit a two-run homer. Barreto was making his major league debut after being promoted just a few hours before game time, and hadn't had time to sleep or eat before the game started. (Hopefully he doesn't consider tiredness and hunger good luck charms from now on.) It definitely wasn't Shields' lucky day — he lasted just three innings and gave up six runs, but he managed to get his 2,000th career strikeout anyway.

To say this is rare is to call the Hope Diamond a big rock. This is something that hasn't been done since 1914, 103 years ago. It was done by Duke Kenworthy, Art Kruger and John Potts, who played for the Kansas City Packers (a team in the now-obviously-defunct Federal League). 1914 isn't just a century ago, it's galaxies away from the kind of baseball that's played today, which just makes it all the more ridiculous and wonderful (not to mention historical). Honestly, the fact that it's been done even once before is incredible. A team would have to have three rookies in their lineup, all who have never hit a major league homer before, and they'd all have to face a pitcher who was ready to give up dingers. Well, "ready" probably isn't the right word there. James Shields wasn't ready to give up those home runs. But now he's part of history, just like Olson, Brugman, and Barreto.

The Athletics have had a rough few years, but their future is full of promise. And everyone saw it explode in to reality in the span of just three innings.