The Rangers blew a 7-run lead by allowing 13 unanswered Indians runs

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

* * *

Remember in 2016 when the Rangers had all kinds of luck on their side, and it helped them post a 36-11 record in one-run games? Well, 2017 has been about trying to restore balance to the universe, and the scales it's using for that task hit the Rangers right in the face Monday night.

Texas went up on the Indians, 7-1, after their first two innings at bat, and led by seven runs, 9-2, after their fourth time up. That would be all the Rangers would score in the game, though, as all they could do was sit and watch Cleveland catch up and then overtake them to win the game, 15-9, courtesy of 13 unanswered runs.

Cole Hamels, in his first start back from the disabled list, allowed one run each in three of the first four frames and then came completely unglued in the fifth, notching just one out in the inning while giving up four more runs. The Rangers' pen then did even worse, with Tanner Scheppers and Preston Claiborne both allowing three runs, and Alex Claudio picking up a blown save thanks to the pair of runs he gave up to Cleveland.

The defending AL West champion Rangers are now 38-38, haven't spent a day in first place all season and topped out at three games over .500, a figure they haven't reached again for over a month. They sit 13.5 back of the Astros, but all hope is not lost: They're just two games out of a wild card spot, as the 39-35 Twins are holding onto the second one in the AL.

Of course, the Rangers would probably already have a wild card spot if they were better in one-run games this year. Baseball is cruel like that.

There is only one correct ballot to use when voting for the National League's all-stars, and Grant Brisbee wrote it . Feel free to use it if you want to be right.

. Feel free to use it if you want to be right. The Cubs ended up holding off the Nationals for a 5-4 win to kick off their series, and they can thank Javier Baez's defense for helping them to that. Baez made two impressive grabs during the game, and who knows what might have happened if he hadn't.

during the game, and who knows what might have happened if he hadn't. The Florida Gators took Game 1 of the College World Series, 4-3.