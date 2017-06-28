It has been an underwhelming first half of the season for the Chicago Cubs, and things got even worse on Wednesday night with reigning MVP Kris Bryant injuring his ankle.

Bryant caught a pop-up from catcher Matt Wieters in foul territory in the fifth inning, but then rolled his right ankle on third base. Bryant had to be helped off the field and could not put any weight on the ankle.

The Cubs announced during the game that Bryant suffered a mild to moderate ankle sprain. It is unknown whether he will need to be placed on the disabled list or how much time he might miss.

The third baseman and outfielder is hitting .259/.393/.515 with 16 home runs, 16 doubles, and a National League-leading 53 walks so far in 2017, in just his third full season, after winning Rookie of the Year in 2015 then MVP in 2016.

The Cubs lost to the Washington Nationals, 8-4, on Wednesday and fell to 39-39 on the season, after winning 200 games over the last two seasons, including the club’s first World Series championship in 108 years last fall. Chicago remains one game back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.