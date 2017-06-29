The Rockies have lost 8 in a row, but everyone chasing them is just as awful

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.
The Rockies have lost eight games in a row, and to compound the emotional problems that arise from that kind of stretch, those eight losses came on eight consecutive days. There are a few silver linings to this horrific stretch for Rockies fans, though, and we're not talking about how well Colorado played in defeat or anything like that. No, it's just that, while the Rockies were losing eight games in a row, nearly everyone chasing them for a playoff spot was nearly as bad.
Consider this: After the last Rockies victory, on June 20, the Cubs were 36-34, and standing atop the heap of NL teams waiting for a wild card spot. Chicago was 7.5 games back of the Diamondbacks, who held the second of the two NL wild cards. Now, after eight Rockies losses, the Cubs are 6.5 games back of the Rockies for that same second wild card.
The Rockies slipped in the standings, sure, but they still possess a postseason spot, and the Cubs only managed to gain one game in the process, one that will likely end up as their best chance to gain ground.
The gap has closed a little bit for the non-Cubs teams — the Pirates were previously the next-closest after Chicago at 11 games back, but now it's the Braves at eight games back. Do you think the Braves are going to end up winning a wild card spot in a rebuilding year when they're already eight back? Probably not! Cheer up, Rockies fans: your team is still in a great place.
It also helps that Colorado won six games in a row before dropping eight, so over their last 14, they've been pretty close to .500, and are 14-11 overall in the month of June. It's disappointing that the Rockies weren't able to build on their 14-3 start to June, sure, but they're still in a great place as the month nears its close, and taking their next series — a three-game set against a D-Backs that recently leapfrogged them — will turn that narrative right around again.
- I know we weren't going to touch on how well the Rockies have played even in defeat, but this Nolan Arenado play at third is dope as hell. He is a ridiculous and impossible defender and yet, there he is.
- Miguel Montero blamed Jake Arrieta for the Nationals stealing seven bases against him on Tuesday, so on Wednesday, Grant Brisbee looked at all 31 steals against the catcher to gauge who was actually at fault.
- The Cubs acted quickly to designate Miguel Montero for assignment on Wednesday, and following that day's game, Joe Maddon gave his reasoning as to why they cut the catcher loose.
- No, a Cubs player did not flip off the President of the United States during the White House visit.
- Carl Edwards Jr. decided to go visit museums so he could see dinosaurs instead of visiting the White House.
- Kris Bryant suffered a high-ankle sprain, but it's still unknown how much time he's expected to miss.
- In news that is only sort of about the Cubs, Barry Svrluga wonders if the Nationals priced themselves out of sellouts with the defending champs in town.
- And in news that is 100 percent not about the Cubs, this umpire saved a woman from jumping off a bridge before working the Pirates-Rays game.
- Tim Tebow has passed Michael Jordan in career homers, so even if Tebow isn't going to be an effective big-leaguer someday, he's got that to look back on.
- Here are the 12 most memorable moments from the 2017 NCAA baseball tournament.
- Max Scherzer has been having a phenomenal season. He's still not better than Clayton Kershaw, though.