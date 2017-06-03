The Blue Jays have played themselves back into the race

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

* * *

One of the big stories in the league over the first few weeks of the season was how poorly the Blue Jays were playing to begin the year. We try not to make sweeping generalizations based on early-season performances, but wins in April are worth just as much as wins in September.

There was a point where it looked like the Blue Jays had already buried themselves, and people were talking about how their window was closed. In fact, there were even some whispers about whether or not they should trade Josh Donaldson in the summer. It was a dark time in Toronto.

Things have changed since then. After Friday's win over the Yankees, the Blue Jays find themselves right back in the thick of the division race. They are still in last place in the American League East, mind, but they are only one game under .500 and just 5 1/2 games out of first place. After finishing April with an 8-17 record and eight games out of first place, they've been the best team in the division with a 19-11 record since the start of May.

With the resurgence of the Blue Jays, the American League East is now arguably the most competitive division in the league and possibly the hardest to decipher. If the Blue Jays win on Saturday, every team in the division will have at least an even record. There also isn't a team that looks as if it’s going away.

Toronto is playing well, of course. The Rays are surprisingly a legitimately good team. The Orioles always stick around. The Red Sox have arguably the most talent of the group. Finally, the Yankees have been hot all season, and Aaron Judge doesn't look like he'll slow down. The AL East is going to be fun to watch this summer, and the Blue Jays are making sure they'll be a part of it.