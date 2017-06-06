The Yankees and Red Sox face off in a battle for 1st place

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

The Yankees and Red Sox begin a three-game series Tuesday, their first meeting since April when the Red Sox were hovering around .500 and the Yankees sat just out of first place in the AL East. Things have changed for both clubs in the intervening weeks and months, with New York now on top of the East with a two-game lead over Boston, who, for whatever it matters in early June, has the AL wild card lead.

Tuesday's game will feature Masahiro Tanaka vs. Drew Pomeranz. Tanaka's season started out rough with seven runs allowed in 2-2/3 innings, and has only gotten marginally better since. For the year, the guy who's supposed to be the Yanks' ace posted an 8.42 ERA in May while allowing 11 homers and a 1065 OPS. Meanwhile, Pomeranz took some time to shake off a spring training injury and had issues pitching deep into games to begin May, but has 19 strikeouts against one walk and just three earned runs allowed over his last two games, so maybe he's coming around.

Wednesday's game gives us Rick Porcello and CC Sabathia, the former mostly recovered from his rough start and Sabathia once again looking like he's still a capable arm even at 36. Finally, Thursday gives us David Price vs. Michael Pineda, which should be a significant test for both given Price's elbow and Pineda's consistency issues.

Like it or not, you probably have to get used to both of these teams playing important games again, especially given how young and productive the lineups for both clubs are. The Baby Boomers are rightfully getting a whole lot of attention, especially with Aaron Judge's monster season, but don't forget that Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Andrew Benintendi are all younger than he is: All this youth might be what reignites this rivalry, as neither team are seemingly going away anytime soon.