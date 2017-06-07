Clayton Kershaw, Stephen Strasburg to meet for showdown

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

As the Nationals look for the broom and the Dodgers look to hide it, Stephen Strasburg and Clayton Kershaw are set to match up Wednesday afternoon in a pitching battle royale. The Dodgers dropped the first two in a three-game series that began on Monday. Facing a lefty (Dodger Kryptonite) in the form of the Good Gio Gonzalez and Max Scherzer (everyone Kryptonite), the L.A. lineup hasn’t defied any expectations by producing only three runs. The Nationals have been less prolific than is typical of their league-leading offense, too, and have relied on solid relief appearances (!?) to preserve two- and one-run leads. It’s probable that Wednesday will hold more of the same, but, ya know, with like, Kershaw and Strasburg pitching. Think of all the bowel-breaking curveballs.

The game will be the face-off that never was in 2016. Kershaw and Strasburg were the set starters about this time last season in L.A., but it wasn’t to be. Strasburg was scratched pregame for an upper-back strain. What was supposed to be a matchup for the ages turned into simply another dominating outing from Kersh. He would hold the Nationals offense to just one run that night, and his teammates would support him with four against long-man turned starter for a night (basically Cinderella) Yusmeiro Petit.

Strasburg was unable to avenge his lost opportunity during the meeting between the Dodgers and the Nationals in the 2016 NLDS because of the latest in his plague of injuries. Kershaw, however, will haunt the hearts of every National on that postseason roster. Visions of a determined pitching-god warrior trotting in from the bullpen in Game 5 on short rest after throwing twice in the series is the campfire story Nats fans will regale to their children. As Kershaw worked to change his postseason narrative, at least for stubborn media members, the Nationals reaffirmed theirs. Kershaw forced 2016’s best hitter, Daniel Murphy, to popup and coaxed a Wilmer Difo strikeout to seal the series.

Strasburg is pitching solely from the stretch this season, in hopes that simplified mechanics will result in fewer DL stints and fewer missed starts in potentially iconic matchups. Wednesday’s matinee will likely go off without a hitch. Kershaw doesn’t have much to prove to anyone ever, but especially not in regards to the Nationals. The Nats, though, have won just once with Stras on the mound, one of two decisions for the second ace. Strasburg’s only win came in 2014 across from Dan Haren, and Kershaw is barely his better in WAR, ERA, and WHIP in 2017. It would never be fair to paint Strasburg as an underdog, but this could be a chance to prove a point. Hold onto your butts.