The Twins are 29-26, under .500 at home, have been outscored by 29 runs, and are also two games ahead in the AL Central. The defending AL champion Cleveland Indians, meanwhile, are 29-28, outscoring their opponents but not by much, and just dropped a series to the NL West-leading Rockies. The Tigers, meanwhile, are right behind the two of them, sitting at .500 despite some serious rotation issues that have popped up already this season and limited them to a run differential of +3 despite scoring the fourth-most runs in the AL.

The AL Central is a complete mess, and somehow, the state of the first three teams in the standings don't completely sum up why. This whole thing, from top to bottom, is messy as hell. The Royals sit just 4.5 games back of the Twins despite the fact that having multiple key pieces completely forgetting how to hit and a rotation where everyone pitching well besides Jason Vargas is on the DL. The Royals have been outscored by 50 runs, and yet they're somehow half-a-game up on the rebuilding White Sox, who have only been outscored by three.

Just fives games separate first place and last place in the division, and while they aren't the only one where things are that close-ish — the Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East and six back, and the Pirates are 5.5 back in the NL Central — the AL Central is where things seem the weirdest. The Jays, at 29-31, would be ahead of the Royals and White Sox. And the Pirates at least have the excuse of having a series of terrible things happen to them that put them in this situation.

The White Sox were supposed to be bad, and there was a high chance of the Royals being even worse, and yet, they're both oddly close to the division leader. It's only June, of course, so these sorts of things can clear up in a hurry. The Indians are about to face the White Sox, even, so we could see some separation in two directions after that series concludes. As of right now, though, the AL Central is a mess, and things are close enough that it could be anyone's division.

Maybe if we're lucky, the AL Central will give us what the 1994 strike robbed us of: a division winner with a record under .500. Come on, Twins and Indians and Tigers: you can all just be a little bit worse, for history's sake.