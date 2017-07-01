What's behind the shine of Mike Foltynewicz's gem?

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Mike Foltynewicz (whose name I refuse to learn to spell and will be copying and pasting into the remainder of this) provided stability to a shaky rotation with a performance that was almost the Atlanta Braves’ first no-hitter since 1994. Foltynewicz capped off a successful June by climbing to five starts out of his last six without allowing more than two runs. His ERA is now down from just above 4 to 3.83, which tops his current and former 2017 rotation-mates, minus Sean Newcomb and Rex Brothers, who are both recent call-ups. Since Foltynewicz was acquired from the Houston Astros in 2014, he’s been striding into position as a sturdy middle-rotation guy. For now, he seems to be there, but his team is the Braves, so they don't seem to be on the same page just yet.

Any trade value Jaime Garcia built up during a four-game stretch in May and June, during which he posted a 1.23 ERA, has been thrown away over his last few starts. Julio Teheran can’t seem to prove that his disappointing 2016 season was a fluke. Just like he couldn’t prove that his underwhelming 2015 season was an anomaly. R.A. Dickey has cozied up to command issues, which contribute to a 4.10 ERA. Though, recent improvement is why it isn’t still at 5.10 like it was after his first 11 starts. Bartolo Colon (may he rest in peace) and his 8.14 ERA were DFA’d. Colon was informed after he returned from the DL and made a courtesy start in which he gave up six runs in four innings pitched. The starting rotation’s 4.80 ERA puts the Braves at 23rd in the majors, and so Atlanta has turned their lonely eyes to their top-rated farm system.

Six of the Braves’ top prospects coming into the 2017 campaign were pitchers. Three of those six are fire-balling lefties currently in AA. Braves fans won’t be seeing them for a while, given that GM John Coppolella said on Thursday, “[Pushing young arms ahead of their timetable] has happened in the past here, and we didn’t do any favors to our players. So we’re trying our best not to do it again.” So, that likely leaves Newcomb, who owns a measly 1.48 ERA in his first four starts, as the only return the Braves will get on their prospect investments for now.

Newcomb can impress, Foltynewicz may continue to stride, and even defensive whiz Ender Inciarte can continue to dazzle. But factors like a lackluster start from supposed-to-be (and still could be) hero Dansby Swanson still leave the Freeman-less Braves’ long-shot playoff hopes as just that. But, I’m sure I don't have to tell yoU. Foltynewicz’s start was a joy and a gem, and given the circumstances, that's more than his fair share.

Grant Brisbee has compiled a very important list of players who must participate in the home run derby as it stands in its current format. The list must be followed to a T. No one else is permitted. Unless he is forced. Which he apparently was. Also, Aaron Judge is a mythical creature.

Tim Arakawa, a minor leaguer in the Angels' organization, leaped (fell?) into the berm after making a running catch . It is spectacular. What kind of prospect evaluation system doesn't take this sort of berm-jumping into consideration? None that should be taken seriously, that is for sure.

The Mets finally admitted that they did not sign Tim Tebow for his graceful swing or gazelle-like defense. What this means for Brisbee's Tim Tebow Watch Watch is unclear. However, if the Mets are signing players for the entertainment, might we interest them in one Bartolo Colon?