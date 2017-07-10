Every day is dinger day in MLB, but there's only one Home Run Derby

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

Happy Home Run Derby day, y'all! Sure, we see homers constantly in our day-to-day lives, at least from April through October, but something about the Derby is different. And this holds true even in today's game, where we've had multiple studies in the past few weeks saying that the baseballs are different and causing more homers more often, even forcing a response from Major League Baseball on the subject.

That's not to say the Derby is perfect, but man, what it gets right, it nails, and recent changes have and should continue to improve the show. The format is now different, with speed part of the emphasis: That's huge, given the Derby was a slog to get through, often making homers seem not even worth our time. This year, we also move from Chris Berman to Karl Ravech as Derby announcer, which promises for a far different experience. A better one? Well, that's to be seen: Berman did know what he was doing long enough to become a mainstay at the event before everyone tired of the shtick.

Giancarlo Stanton showed us a year ago that, even in a world full of homers, the Home Run Derby is not only fun, but necessary. Will we see another historic performance on Monday, or just a whole lot of longballs? Either result is worth your time, especially since the whole thing is and feels so much swifter than it did even two years ago.

Speaking of Stanton, the beefy defending champion against the young, beefier upstart Aaron Judge is the Home Run Derby Finals we deserve . And even if you don't deserve it because you are terrible in every way outside of your devotion to this newsletter, you sure do need these two to face off, and we'll accept that.

Rockies' rookie Kyle Freeland took a no-hitter into the ninth inning against the White Sox, but his 126th pitch wasn't as successful as the 125 before it, and Melky Cabrera ended the no-no attempt with a hit to left.

against the White Sox, but his 126th pitch wasn't as successful as the 125 before it, and Melky Cabrera ended the no-no attempt with a hit to left. The Home Run Derby begins at 8 p.m. ET, and here's what else you need to know to watch.