The National League will try to turn things around on Tuesday in the MLB All-Star Game, looking to snap an American League four-game winning streak in the Midsummer Classic.

Fox will televise the 88th MLB All-Star Game at 8 p.m. ET, with a pregame show beginning at 7:30 p.m. and online streaming provided by Fox Sports Go.

The NL still leads the all-time series, but the margin is razor slim, at just 43-42-2 dating back to 1933. One more American League win and things are all even, which seemed impossible two decades ago.

From 1996-2009, the American League won 12 consecutive All-Star Game decisions, with a tie in 2002 mixed in. The NL got things back in order with three straight victories from 2010-12, but the AL struck back with victories in the last four years.

The National League is the home team on Tuesday, with the Miami Marlins hosting. The Marlins are represented by a pair of outfielders in the Midsummer Classic, with starter Marcell Ozuna and slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

The reigning champion Chicago Cubs, winners of 103 games in 2016, have just one All-Star in what been a disappointing 2017 so far. The club’s closer, Wade Davis, is the lone Cubs player in Miami, though the National League will be managed by Cubs manager Joe Maddon.

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona was set to manage his third All-Star Game — having also managed the 2005 and 2008 teams while with the Boston Red Sox — but underwent a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat last week and will miss the game. Indians bench coach Brad Mills will instead manage the American League in Miami.

Lineups

On Monday, Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and Chris Sale of the Red Sox were named starting pitchers for the Midsummer Classic. This is the second All-Star start for Scherzer, who started for the AL in 2013 at Citi Field in New York.

Sale started last year as a member of the Chicago White Sox, making him the first pitcher to start consecutive All-Star Games since Randy Johnson in 2000-01.

Monday also gave us the batting orders for both teams. Fans voted for the starting position players, with the exception of Mookie Betts of the Red Sox, replacing an injured Mike Trout, who just finished a minor league rehab assignment for the Angels.

In addition, Maddon tabbed Giancarlo Stanton as the designated hitter for the NL.

Starting lineups Pos American League Team Pos National League Team Pos American League Team Pos National League Team 2B Jose Altuve Hou CF Charlie Blackmon Col 3B Jose Ramirez Cle DH Giancarlo Stanton Mia RF Aaron Judge NYY RF Bryce Harper Was LF George Springer Hou C Buster Posey SF SS Carlos Correa Hou 2B Daniel Murphy Was 1B Justin Smoak Tor 3B Nolan Arenado Col DH Corey Dickerson TB 1B Ryan Zimmerman Was C Salvador Perez KC LF Marcell Ozuna Mia CF Mookie Betts Bos SS Zack Cozart Cin

Broadcast info

Joe Buck will call play-by-play of the All-Star Game, sharing the Fox booth with John Smoltz, the Hall of Famer and eight-time All-Star who started the game in 1996. That duo will be joined by reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci from the dugouts during the game.

The game will be streamed online through Fox Sports Go.