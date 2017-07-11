The 5 best moments of the 2017 MLB All-Star Game

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game is over, and the American League defeated the National League, 2-1 in extra innings to continue its recent dominance of the Senior Circuit. It doesn’t matter like it used to, since the All-Star Game no longer determines which league has home field advantage in the World Series, but that doesn’t mean the midsummer classic is without fun.

With that in mind, we’re here to talk up the five best moments from the 2017 All-Star Game.

The opening tribute to the Latin members of the Baseball Hall of Fame

FOX and Major League Baseball invited all the living Latin members of the Baseball Hall of Fame to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the All-Star Game, and it made for a great start to this year’s proceedings.

They didn’t just line up to pitch, either: There was a video package showing highlights from each player’s career, and then they got a second introduction when they walked one at a time to the center of the infield to set up for their pitch.

Latin-American greats all throwing the ceremonial first pitch pic.twitter.com/XmOuJ5Y5w9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 12, 2017

Also, no one embarrassed themselves by 50 Centing a ceremonial first pitch on national television!

Bryce Harper’s catch, but mostly his hair flip

Bryce Harper gave us a highlight catch that cost him his hat. You know a catch is good when the hat flies off. That’s just science.

Hair flip might have been better than the catch pic.twitter.com/d5qvhDzbVK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 12, 2017

SI is right, too: The hair flip is where it’s at, especially when you add the only appropriate soundtrack to it.

Bryce x Pony pic.twitter.com/RIjur6Da9t — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) July 12, 2017

MLB wants to push Aaron Judge as the face of baseball, but Harper, at minimum, is definitely its hair.

FOX interviewed George Springer and Bryce Harper ... while they played the outfield

FOX didn’t have Alex Rodriguez standing next to outfielders with a mic while they were trying to run down fly balls, but they did the next-best thing by giving George Springer and Bryce Harper mics and earpieces so they could be interviewed while they played the outfield.

MLB might not love that Harper started talking about the NFL with Joe Buck while he was being interviewed, but that’s what you get for doing it live.

The interviews themselves had some fun moments. Springer talked a little about defensive positioning, and Harper explained that yes, he did have a shirt on under his jersey, it’s just that it was “real low.” Of course, you could barely hear Harper say this, because his mic was also real low thanks to his unbuttoned jersey.

Really the only negative to this is that no one hit a ball directly at one of these guys in a way that made them loudly swear on camera.

Nelson Cruz made Yadier Molina take a photo of him with Joe West before his at-bat

The All-Star Game not counting anymore rules.

Cruz then said something about how it was a photo of the two oldest guys in the game, and he didn’t even get ejected. Then Cruz went and shook Angel Hernandez’s hand after his deep fly out to center.

Hold on. Joe West? Angel Hernandez? Did Cruz lose a bet or something?

Robinson Cano ended the game before everyone ran out of pitchers

Wade Davis came in representing the Cubs in the top of the 10th inning with the score tied 1-1, and Robinson Cano saved us all from even more innings. Maybe you are saying, “But Marc, extra innings is free baseball, and Robinson Cano denied us that.” No. No he did not. This All-Star Game doesn’t count and does not need to go to extras. Sorry, those are the rules.

Well, fine, if the All-Star Game wanted to use the World Baseball Classic rules to put baserunners on at the start of the inning in order to make the whole situation tense and awesome, then yes, this All-Star Game would definitely need extras. That’s not the case, though, so: thank you, Robinson Cano, for allowing us all to go to bed at a semi-reasonable hour.

Wait, it’s what time already?