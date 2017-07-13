Tim Tebow hit a monster walk-off shot for the St. Lucie Mets

Tim Tebow is still giving baseball a shot, slugging away for the Class A St. Lucie Mets. While he hasn’t been blowing his critics out of the water with his skill, he’s now hitting .327 (.364 against right-handed pitching) with an 11-game hitting streak ongoing.

That might not be enough to get him a promotion to the show, but it’s definitely enough for people to keep paying attention, especially after his recent promotion to St. Lucie. On Thursday night, Tebow blasted a walk-off homer over the left field fence to seal a 5-4 win for the Mets.

The excitement fans had in the park isn’t exactly translating to pure positivity about Tebow’s attempted baseball career, but he’s driven in seven runs in 33 chances at the plate through his last 10 games, so there’s at least an argument to be made that he can hack it at this level for a while longer.

His continued presence in the minors is still most likely tied more to ticket sales and merchandising opportunities than his skill set. Yet, as long as he’s down there chasing his dreams. he can hopefully continue to make fans as happy as they are in the footage of this homer.