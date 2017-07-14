The All-Star break is too short

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

I know what you're thinking. "But I miss baseball!" and "Four days without games that count is too many!" Well, you're being selfish. There. I said it. Someone has to.

Players don't get that many days off throughout the season — it was even a topic the MLB Players Association brought up during the last collective bargaining agreement negotiations. And things kick off in February in spring training, too, so the season is longer than just April through September — and even longer still if a team makes the postseason.

Now if you're one of the many All-Stars selected in a given year, you don't even get those four days off. You're flying into whatever city is hosting the game following your afternoon game on Sunday, put through a day of media availability and whatever activities MLB has planned for you, and then play in the All-Star Game and maybe even the Home Run Derby. That doesn't sound like much of a break.

Players need a longer break, but fans could use it, too. Sure, it seems hard on Thursday night when you need the baseball fix you're used to, but it's the (non-mathematical) halfway point of the season. Take in the first half, give yourself time to relax and reset, and go see a movie or something. Spider-Man: Homecoming was great, and I'm particularly thrilled with Sony/Marvel's decision not to make the titular character's struggle involve The Plight of the Entire World. More of that in the future, y'all. Not everything needs to be apocalyptic to get your audience invested.

Movies not your thing? You probably have a video game you've been meaning to catch up on. Or you could enjoy Jon Bois' wonderful sci-fi sports story, 17776. Your lawn probably needs to be mowed: Look at it; your neighbors are embarrassed for you. Or maybe you even have kids you should pay attention to. Am I insinuating that you're a bad parent if you would prefer baseball be back sooner instead? Hey, you asked me the question, Rhetorical Device. This is your guilt we're talking about.

I'm not saying MLB needs to take two weeks off because of the All-Star Game or anything. But it would be nice if the Derby was on a Tuesday, and Monday was a real day off with the actual All-Star Game on Wednesday, and then MLB took the rest of the week — including the weekend — off. Come back Monday. Give the players, and the fans, and the media a few actual days off to rest and reset. We'll all be thrilled when baseball comes back, and maybe we would have even gone and done that thing we've been meaning to do by the time it returns.

The history of the Marlins and the history of their Home Run Sculpture have a surprising amount in common. Grant Brisbee investigated both in Miami and came to the conclusion that the Marlins, like their dinger statue, will be normal and beloved someday.

. The Cubs traded for Jose Quintana, and the price was steep. Quintana has potential for greatness, however, and isn't just a 2017 rental, so "steep" isn't the same thing as "not worth it."