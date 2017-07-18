The A’s are going to trade Sonny Gray

The Athletics are going to trade Sonny Gray, and the only question left at this stage is about which team he'll be traded to. The non-waiver trade deadline is less than two weeks away, so we know whatever the move is, it'll happen soon. It would probably be easier to figure out which team is the most likely one to get Gray if a fifth of the league wasn't linked to him, though.

ESPN's Buster Olney lists the Brewers, Cubs, Braves, Indians, Astros, and Yankees as potential suitors for Gray, who Olney wrote about first in his column of players who will — emphasis his — be traded. Bob Nightengale reports that the Brewers "may be the most aggressive team pursuing Gray," which makes sense given they're trying to fend off the defending champion Cubs and are in desperate need of another starter given injuries to Chase Anderson and Junior Guerra.

The A's have watched Gray struggle with his performance and injuries over stretches where it was expected they would look to deal their controllable top starter. Now that they've admitted the rebuild is on and Gray is once again pitching well, it's not shocking to see that they're trying to unload him.

Don't be fooled by Gray's 3.72 ERA on the season, which translates to a good, but not stellar, 113 ERA+. Gray didn't get started in 2017 until May, and his last start of that month was a disaster wherein he allowed seven runs in 4-2/3 innings. Outside of that one appearance, though, the right-hander has a 3.04 ERA, allowing just 27 runs in 80 innings, and that also happens to be his ERA over the eight starts since that lone implosion. Whichever team does get Gray is getting someone great, and his deal could tip the scales of whichever race he ends up in.

