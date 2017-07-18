Every completed MLB trade at the 2017 deadline

The non-waiver trade deadline is July 31, and even if every whispered potential deal won’t come to pass, you still need to be able to keep up with said whispers just in case they do. That’s where we come in, as we’ll keep track of not just the completed trades, but any rumors out there worth paying attention to.

Completed Deals

Click for Trade rumors

Jul. 31: Philadelphia trades Joaquin Benoit to Pittsburgh

Jul. 31: Yu Darvish traded from Rangers to the Dodgers

Jul. 31: Rays trade Tim Beckham to Baltimore

Jul. 31: Twins trade Brandon Kintzler to the Nationals

Jul. 31: Cincinnati trades Tony Cingrani to Dodgers

Jul. 31: Pirates’ Tony Watson traded to Dodgers

Jul. 31: Diamondbacks acquire David Hernandez from Angels

Jul. 31: A’s trade Adam Rosales to Diamondbacks

Jul. 31: Indians acquire Joe Smith from Toronto

Jul. 31: A’s trade Sonny Gray to Yankees for prospects

Jul. 31: Rangers trade Jeremy Jeffress back to the Brewers

Jul. 31: Blue Jays trade Francisco Liriano to the Astros

Jul. 31: Red Sox trade 3 relief prospects for Addison Reed

Jul. 31: Tigers trade Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs

Jul. 30: Jonathan Lucroy traded to the Rockies

Jul. 30: Melky Cabrera traded to the Royals

Jul. 30: Yankees acquire Jaime Garcia for Zack Littell, Dietrich Enns

Jul. 29: Red Sox trade Luis Ysla to Dodgers for cash

Jul. 28: Phillies trade Jeremy Hellickson to Baltimore

Jul. 28: Marlins send A.J. Ramos to the Mets

Jul. 28: Phillies trade Howie Kendrick to Nationals

Jul. 28: Dodgers acquire Royals RHP Luke Farrell

Jul. 28: Rays, Mariners swap Erasmo Ramirez for Steve Cishek

Jul. 27: Mets trade Lucas Duda to the Rays

Jul. 27: Twins trade John Ryan Murphy to D-Backs for LHP Gabriel Moya

Jul. 27: Rays acquire reliever Dan Jennings for 1B prospect Casey Gillaspie

Jul. 26: Rockies acquire Pat Neshek from Phillies

Jul. 26: Giants send Eduardo Nunez to the Red Sox.

Jul. 25: White Sox send Anthony Swarzak to Brewers for Ryan Cordell

Jul. 24: Royals and Padres complete a six-player trade that includes Brandon Maurer and Travis Wood.

Jul. 23: Rockies acquire Will Lamb from White Sox

Jul. 23: Braves send Jaime Garcia and Anthony Recker to Twins for RHP Huascar Ynoa.

Jul. 23: Yankees trade Rob Refsnyder to Blue Jays for Ryan McBroom.

Jul. 22: Rays acquired recently DFA’d pitcher Sergio Romo and cash from the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Jul. 21: Mariners trade minor leaguers Mark Lowe and Jean Machi to White Sox for cash.

Jul. 21: Mariners trade prospect Tyler O’Neill to the Cardinals for Marco Gonzales

Jul. 20: Mariners acquire David Phelps from Marlins in exchange for four prospects

Jul. 19: Yankees trade a quartet of prospects to the White Sox for Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle.

Jul. 18: Diamondbacks acquire J.D. Martinez from Tigers for multiple prospects.

Jul. 18: Rays acquire Chaz Roe from the Braves for cash considerations

Jul. 16: Nationals acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson from the A’s

Jul. 13: Cubs acquire Jose Quintana for top prospect Eloy Jimenez, three others

Trade Rumors

Click for Completed deals

Jul. 31: Indians targeting reliever Joe Smith

Jul. 31: Nats, D-Backs pursuing Twins’ Brandon Kintzler

Jul. 31: The O’s asking price for Zach Britton is ‘top, top guy’

Jul. 31: Royals still looking for pitching as trade deadline approaches

Jul. 31: The Dodgers and Indians are the most involved in Yu Darvish talks

Jul. 31: Yankees and A’s ‘close enough to get over the hump’ with Sonny Gray deal

Jul. 31: The Dodgers, Astros, and Indians are all trying for Zach Britton

Jul. 31: Braves still connected to Sonny Gray as deadline approaches

Jul. 31: The Indians are ‘pushing hard’ for Zach Britton

Jul. 31: The Rangers and Dodgers are at an ‘impasse’ in Yu Darvish talks

Jul. 31: Orioles still deciding deadline course

Jul. 31: The Mets could be very busy before the trade deadline

Jul 31: The Yu Darvish mystery team is the Indians

Jul. 30: Cubs in the lead for Justin Wilson

Jul. 30: Sonny Gray a longshot for the Braves

Jul. 30: Five teams in the bidding for Mets reliever Addison Reed

Jul. 30: The Dodgers are reportedly the favorites for Yu Darvish

Jul. 30: Yankees and A’s are ‘optimistic’ about a Sonny Gray trade

Jul. 30: Andrew Cashner drawing trade interest

Jul. 30: Rockies, Rangers discussing Jonathan Lucroy trade

Jul. 30: Red Sox reportedly interested in Mets reliever Addison Reed

Jul. 30: The Yankees, Dodgers, and a mystery team are after Yu Darvish

Jul. 30: Braves battling Yankees in hunt for Sonny Gray

Jul. 30: Yankees, A’s at ‘impasse’ in Sonny Gray trade talks

Jul. 30: Yankees close to acquiring Jaime Garcia

Jul. 29: Astros ‘serious’ in Zach Britton pursuit

Jul. 29: Yankees rumors: Zack Littell scratched as Sonny Gray rumors heat up

Jul. 29: Royals reportedly looking to add corner bat

Jul. 29: Latest trade rumors on Twins’ Brandon Kintzler, Jaime Garcia, more

Jul. 29: Ellis, Straily, and Dietrich all drawing trade interest

Jul. 29: Tigers unlikely to trade Justin Verlander

Jul. 29: Orioles still looking to trade Zach Britton, Brad Brach

Jul. 28: Jeremy Hellickson could be a Brewers trade target

Jul. 28: The Dodgers want Yu Darvish, but they also want to keep their top prospects

Jul. 28: Yu Darvish is available... for a price

Jul. 28: The Cubs aren’t prioritizing Alex Avila, and the Rockies might have the edge

Jul. 28: Braves’ reliever Jim Johnson drawing trade interest

Jul. 28: Red Sox interested in Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler

Jul. 28: Nationals scouting Trevor Rosenthal, Tommy Pham

Jul. 27: Brewers have ‘shown interest’ in Mets Curtis Granderson

Jul. 27: Multiple teams are interested in Detroit’s Justin Wilson

Jul. 27: Rangers are officially trading Yu Darvish

Jul. 27: Rangers reliever Keone Kela may be available

Jul. 27: Twins are receiving calls about Jaime Garcia, Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler, and Brian Dozier

Jul. 27: The Rays are mostly buyers, but they could sell off some pieces too

Jul. 27: Interest in Tigers’ Jose Iglesias is growing

Jul. 27: Brewers are looking at Curtis Granderson

Jul. 27: Rockies are interested in Tigers Alex Avila

Jul. 27: The Marlins are open to trading Dan Straily

Jul. 27: Dodgers ‘increasingly confident’ they’ll land one of Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, or Justin Verlander

Jul. 27: Royals ‘making progress’ on trade for Francisco Liriano

Jul. 27: Royals interested in Marlins starter Dan Straily

Jul. 27: The Rangers are shopping reliever Jeremy Jeffress

Jul. 27: The Rockies are in ‘ongoing discussions’ for AJ Ramos

Jul. 27: The Yu Darvish market is still hazy

Jul. 27: The Red Sox are done shopping for bats and are focusing on the bullpen

Jul. 26: Minnesota might trade Jaime Garcia or Ervin Santana

Jul. 26: Milwaukee is ‘monitoring’ Yu Darvish as a rental

Jul. 26: Nationals also want a shot at getting Yu Darvish

Jul. 26: The Cubs could be interested in Mets’ Seth Lugo.

Jul. 26: Baltimore could ‘go either way’ when it comes to trading pieces

Jul. 26: Rockies are ‘aggressively’ pursuing a right-handed reliever

Jul. 26: Justin Verlander’s contract making it difficult to trade him

Jul. 26: Yu Darvish’s no-trade list includes the Red Sox and Cubs

Jul. 26: The Royals are interested in trading for Francisco Liriano

Jul. 25: Detroit is looking to get rid of some salary and could trade Michael Fulmer to do it

Jul. 25: The A’s may want Ronald Acuna from the Braves in a Sonny Gray trade

Jul. 25: The Yankees could be getting close to a Sonny Gray trade

Jul. 25: Milwaukee is discussing a trade for Anthony Swarzak with the White Sox

Jul. 25: Brewers are talking to the Tigers about Justin Wilson and Ian Kinsler

Jul. 25: O’s looking for starting pitching, haven’t given up on season

Jul. 25: Red Sox interested in Reds shortstop Zack Cozart

Jul. 25: Will Lance Lynn make tonight’s start for the Cardinals?

Jul. 25: Nationals could pursue Sonny Gray if Stephen Strasburg injury persists

Jul. 25: Brewers may be ‘fading’ in Sonny Gray sweepstakes

Jul. 25: Milwaukee renews interest in reliever Joe Smith

Jul. 25: Rangers leaning toward keeping Yu Darvish

Jul. 24: Braves getting more involved in Sonny Gray trade talks, per report

Jul. 24: Washington could be looking at Marlins AJ Ramos

Jul. 24: Seattle is also interested in acquiring Sonny Gray from Oakland

Jul. 24: Justin Verlander trade interest is heating up, and the Tigers are rumored to be ‘aggressively’ shopping him

Jul. 24: The Brewers are still looking for trades despite recent slide

Jul. 24: The Dodgers are back in the Justin Verlander conversation

Jul. 24: The Yankees have inquired about Yu Darvish and Giancarlo Stanton

Jul. 24: The Tigers might trade Justin Wilson and Ian Kinsler together

Jul. 24: Indians ‘definitely going to be active at the trade deadline’.

Jul. 24: Clayton Kershaw’s back injury has added fuel to Yu Darvish rumors

Jul. 24: Zach Britton might not be worth the trade return the Orioles want

Jul. 23: Cubs looking at several different veteran catchers.

Jul. 23: Phillies might be targeting Tigers righty Michael Fulmer.

Jul. 22: Interest in Jaime Garcia heating up after talks with Twins stall; at least eight teams interested

Jul. 22: Dodgers’ bullpen search reportedly includes Mets RHP Addison Reed.

Jul. 22: ‘Difference of opinion’ between Attanasio, Stearns on Brewers playoff push

Jul. 22: Braves’ rumored Jaime Garcia deal with Twins held up over prospect health

Jul. 22: At least six teams are interested in trading for Marlins closer A.J. Ramos

Jul. 22: Michael A. Taylor’s injury could lead Nationals to pursue a bat

Jul. 22: Brewers ‘digging in’ on Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler

Jul. 22: Cubs looking at LH relievers Brad Hand, Justin Wilson, and Zach Britton

Jul. 21: Jaime Garcia to Twins now ‘not probable’

Jul. 21: Rays are in on reliever Justin Wilson

Jul. 21: Dodgers may also be interested in Yu Darvish, along with the Cubs.

Jul. 21: Brewers are now very much after Justin Wilson.

Jul. 21: Cubs may be willing to take on Verlander’s contract.

Jul. 21: Jaime Garcia to the Twins has now been downgraded to ‘not probable’ by some camps.

Jul. 21: The Yu Darvish asking price is high, per report

Jul. 21: The Rays could be interested in Yu Darvish

Jul. 21: Twins, Braves appear to be in the ‘haggling’ phase with Jaime Garcia

Jul. 21: There is trade interest in Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista

Jul. 21: The Yankees are still open to trading for a first baseman

Jul. 21: Jaime Garcia deal not done yet, Braves and Twins still discussing

Jul. 21: Red Sox might have a fit for Ian Kinsler at third base

Jul. 21: The Rangers are checking on Yu Darvish’s trade value

Jul. 21: The A’s reportedly named their price for Sonny Gray in talks with the Yankees

Jul. 21: Indians considering Asdrubal Cabrera reunion as a fallback plan

Jul. 20: Brewers targeting Mets’ Addison Reed.

Jul. 20: Twins rumored to be acquiring Braves’ Jaime Garcia.

Jul. 20: Rays are reaching out about Marlins reliever AJ Ramos

Jul. 20: Brewers among teams interested in Justin Verlander

Jul. 20: Rockies’ GM says team targeting relief help

Jul. 20: Astros eyeing Tigers’ pitchers Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson

Jul. 20: Red Sox reportedly showing interest in Eduardo Nuñez

Jul. 20: Reds’ All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart ‘highly unlikely’ to sign extension, could be traded

Jul. 20: Astros showing interest in Justin Verlander

Jul. 20: Nationals still in the mix for a Justin Wilson trade?

Jul. 20: Cubs still looking at Alex Avila as a backup catcher

Jul. 20: Justin Wilson trade could happen soon, multiple teams interested

Jul. 20: Mariners are close to landing a reliever

Jul. 19: Indians are scouting Eduardo Nuñez, among other infielders.

Jul. 19: Mets are looking to trade either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson, and soon.

Jul. 19: Royals reportedly interested in Marco Estrada

Jul. 19: Red Sox interested in Giants’ Eduardo Nuñez

Jul. 19: Red Sox have scouted Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera, and T.J. Rivera

Jul. 19: Yu Darvish could become available, per report

Jul. 19: Martin Prado is still likely getting traded

Jul. 19: Indians were ‘seriously involved’ in J.D. Martinez trade talks

Jul. 19: Cubs, Rockies in pursuit of Alex Avila

Jul. 19: Brewers may be able to get Sonny Gray without giving up Lewis Brinson, per report

Jul. 18: Royals interested in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn

Jul. 18: Yankees close to deal with White Sox for Todd Frazier and pitching help

Jul. 18: Orioles have permission from ownership to deal Zach Britton and Brad Brach

Jul. 18: Tigers aren’t going to make deadline decisions based only on money

Jul. 18: Diamondbacks’ interest in Tigers’ J.D. Martinez could be strengthening

Jul. 18: Yankees have reached out about both David Phelps and Pat Neshek

Jul. 18: Yankees are interested in Mets’ Lucas Duda and Addison Reed

Jul. 18: Rockies have reached out to Orioles about Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy

Jul. 18: Rockies prepared to upgrade at the trade deadline

Jul. 18: Yankees, A’s discussing Yonder Alonso trade

Jul. 18: Rays among those in on Phillies’ Pat Neshek

Jul. 18: Marlins reportedly won’t trade outfielders this season

Jul. 18: Milwaukee Brewers showing interest in Marlins reliever David Phelps, per report

Jul. 18: Royals “aggressive” in targeting starting pitchers

Jul. 18: Brewers reportedly interested in All-Star reliever Pat Neshek

Jul. 17: The Royals made a strong offer on Greg Holland

Jul. 17: Red Sox reportedly interested in Asdrubal Cabrera, T.J. Rivera

Jul. 17: Royals interested in Braves’ starter Jaime Garcia

Jul. 17: The Orioles are looking to sell while keeping hope for next year

Jul. 17: Rays interested in Hunter Strickland

Jul. 17: There’s a Giancarlo Stanton-to-the-Giants rumor, so, sure, why not?

Jul. 17: Nats still showing interest in Detroit Tigers Justin Wilson

Jul. 17: Michael Fulmer is not getting traded

Jul. 17: Pirates trade rumors: Josh Harrison and Tony Watson

Jul. 17: Rays asking about relievers

Jul. 16: Blue Jays asked Cubs for major league player in Marcus Stroman talks

Jul. 16: Angels could be perfect fit for Dee Gordon

Jul. 16: Cardinals, Dodgers, Royals in the lead for Tigers J.D. Martinez