Every completed MLB trade at the 2017 deadline

The non-waiver trade deadline is July 31, and even if every whispered potential deal won’t come to pass, you still need to be able to keep up with said whispers just in case they do. That’s where we come in, as we’ll keep track of not just the completed trades, but any rumors out there worth paying attention to.
Completed Deals
Jul. 31: Philadelphia trades Joaquin Benoit to Pittsburgh
Jul. 31: Yu Darvish traded from Rangers to the Dodgers
Jul. 31: Rays trade Tim Beckham to Baltimore
Jul. 31: Twins trade Brandon Kintzler to the Nationals
Jul. 31: Cincinnati trades Tony Cingrani to Dodgers
Jul. 31: Pirates’ Tony Watson traded to Dodgers
Jul. 31: Diamondbacks acquire David Hernandez from Angels
Jul. 31: A’s trade Adam Rosales to Diamondbacks
Jul. 31: Indians acquire Joe Smith from Toronto
Jul. 31: A’s trade Sonny Gray to Yankees for prospects
Jul. 31: Rangers trade Jeremy Jeffress back to the Brewers
Jul. 31: Blue Jays trade Francisco Liriano to the Astros
Jul. 31: Red Sox trade 3 relief prospects for Addison Reed
Jul. 31: Tigers trade Justin Wilson and Alex Avila to the Cubs
Jul. 30: Jonathan Lucroy traded to the Rockies
Jul. 30: Melky Cabrera traded to the Royals
Jul. 30: Yankees acquire Jaime Garcia for Zack Littell, Dietrich Enns
Jul. 29: Red Sox trade Luis Ysla to Dodgers for cash
Jul. 28: Phillies trade Jeremy Hellickson to Baltimore
Jul. 28: Marlins send A.J. Ramos to the Mets
Jul. 28: Phillies trade Howie Kendrick to Nationals
Jul. 28: Dodgers acquire Royals RHP Luke Farrell
Jul. 28: Rays, Mariners swap Erasmo Ramirez for Steve Cishek
Jul. 27: Mets trade Lucas Duda to the Rays
Jul. 27: Twins trade John Ryan Murphy to D-Backs for LHP Gabriel Moya
Jul. 27: Rays acquire reliever Dan Jennings for 1B prospect Casey Gillaspie
Jul. 26: Rockies acquire Pat Neshek from Phillies
Jul. 26: Giants send Eduardo Nunez to the Red Sox.
Jul. 25: White Sox send Anthony Swarzak to Brewers for Ryan Cordell
Jul. 24: Royals and Padres complete a six-player trade that includes Brandon Maurer and Travis Wood.
Jul. 23: Rockies acquire Will Lamb from White Sox
Jul. 23: Braves send Jaime Garcia and Anthony Recker to Twins for RHP Huascar Ynoa.
Jul. 23: Yankees trade Rob Refsnyder to Blue Jays for Ryan McBroom.
Jul. 22: Rays acquired recently DFA’d pitcher Sergio Romo and cash from the Dodgers for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Jul. 21: Mariners trade minor leaguers Mark Lowe and Jean Machi to White Sox for cash.
Jul. 21: Mariners trade prospect Tyler O’Neill to the Cardinals for Marco Gonzales
Jul. 20: Mariners acquire David Phelps from Marlins in exchange for four prospects
Jul. 19: Yankees trade a quartet of prospects to the White Sox for Todd Frazier, David Robertson, and Tommy Kahnle.
Jul. 18: Diamondbacks acquire J.D. Martinez from Tigers for multiple prospects.
Jul. 18: Rays acquire Chaz Roe from the Braves for cash considerations
Jul. 16: Nationals acquire Sean Doolittle, Ryan Madson from the A’s
Jul. 13: Cubs acquire Jose Quintana for top prospect Eloy Jimenez, three others
Trade Rumors
Jul. 31: Indians targeting reliever Joe Smith
Jul. 31: Nats, D-Backs pursuing Twins’ Brandon Kintzler
Jul. 31: The O’s asking price for Zach Britton is ‘top, top guy’
Jul. 31: Royals still looking for pitching as trade deadline approaches
Jul. 31: The Dodgers and Indians are the most involved in Yu Darvish talks
Jul. 31: Yankees and A’s ‘close enough to get over the hump’ with Sonny Gray deal
Jul. 31: The Dodgers, Astros, and Indians are all trying for Zach Britton
Jul. 31: Braves still connected to Sonny Gray as deadline approaches
Jul. 31: The Indians are ‘pushing hard’ for Zach Britton
Jul. 31: The Rangers and Dodgers are at an ‘impasse’ in Yu Darvish talks
Jul. 31: Orioles still deciding deadline course
Jul. 31: The Mets could be very busy before the trade deadline
Jul 31: The Yu Darvish mystery team is the Indians
Jul. 30: Cubs in the lead for Justin Wilson
Jul. 30: Sonny Gray a longshot for the Braves
Jul. 30: Five teams in the bidding for Mets reliever Addison Reed
Jul. 30: The Dodgers are reportedly the favorites for Yu Darvish
Jul. 30: Yankees and A’s are ‘optimistic’ about a Sonny Gray trade
Jul. 30: Andrew Cashner drawing trade interest
Jul. 30: Rockies, Rangers discussing Jonathan Lucroy trade
Jul. 30: Red Sox reportedly interested in Mets reliever Addison Reed
Jul. 30: The Yankees, Dodgers, and a mystery team are after Yu Darvish
Jul. 30: Braves battling Yankees in hunt for Sonny Gray
Jul. 30: Yankees, A’s at ‘impasse’ in Sonny Gray trade talks
Jul. 30: Yankees close to acquiring Jaime Garcia
Jul. 29: Astros ‘serious’ in Zach Britton pursuit
Jul. 29: Yankees rumors: Zack Littell scratched as Sonny Gray rumors heat up
Jul. 29: Royals reportedly looking to add corner bat
Jul. 29: Latest trade rumors on Twins’ Brandon Kintzler, Jaime Garcia, more
Jul. 29: Ellis, Straily, and Dietrich all drawing trade interest
Jul. 29: Tigers unlikely to trade Justin Verlander
Jul. 29: Orioles still looking to trade Zach Britton, Brad Brach
Jul. 28: Jeremy Hellickson could be a Brewers trade target
Jul. 28: The Dodgers want Yu Darvish, but they also want to keep their top prospects
Jul. 28: Yu Darvish is available... for a price
Jul. 28: The Cubs aren’t prioritizing Alex Avila, and the Rockies might have the edge
Jul. 28: Braves’ reliever Jim Johnson drawing trade interest
Jul. 28: Red Sox interested in Twins reliever Brandon Kintzler
Jul. 28: Nationals scouting Trevor Rosenthal, Tommy Pham
Jul. 27: Brewers have ‘shown interest’ in Mets Curtis Granderson
Jul. 27: Multiple teams are interested in Detroit’s Justin Wilson
Jul. 27: Rangers are officially trading Yu Darvish
Jul. 27: Rangers reliever Keone Kela may be available
Jul. 27: Twins are receiving calls about Jaime Garcia, Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler, and Brian Dozier
Jul. 27: The Rays are mostly buyers, but they could sell off some pieces too
Jul. 27: Interest in Tigers’ Jose Iglesias is growing
Jul. 27: Brewers are looking at Curtis Granderson
Jul. 27: Rockies are interested in Tigers Alex Avila
Jul. 27: The Marlins are open to trading Dan Straily
Jul. 27: Dodgers ‘increasingly confident’ they’ll land one of Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, or Justin Verlander
Jul. 27: Royals ‘making progress’ on trade for Francisco Liriano
Jul. 27: Royals interested in Marlins starter Dan Straily
Jul. 27: The Rangers are shopping reliever Jeremy Jeffress
Jul. 27: The Rockies are in ‘ongoing discussions’ for AJ Ramos
Jul. 27: The Yu Darvish market is still hazy
Jul. 27: The Red Sox are done shopping for bats and are focusing on the bullpen
Jul. 26: Minnesota might trade Jaime Garcia or Ervin Santana
Jul. 26: Milwaukee is ‘monitoring’ Yu Darvish as a rental
Jul. 26: Nationals also want a shot at getting Yu Darvish
Jul. 26: The Cubs could be interested in Mets’ Seth Lugo.
Jul. 26: Baltimore could ‘go either way’ when it comes to trading pieces
Jul. 26: Rockies are ‘aggressively’ pursuing a right-handed reliever
Jul. 26: Justin Verlander’s contract making it difficult to trade him
Jul. 26: Yu Darvish’s no-trade list includes the Red Sox and Cubs
Jul. 26: The Royals are interested in trading for Francisco Liriano
Jul. 25: Detroit is looking to get rid of some salary and could trade Michael Fulmer to do it
Jul. 25: The A’s may want Ronald Acuna from the Braves in a Sonny Gray trade
Jul. 25: The Yankees could be getting close to a Sonny Gray trade
Jul. 25: Milwaukee is discussing a trade for Anthony Swarzak with the White Sox
Jul. 25: Brewers are talking to the Tigers about Justin Wilson and Ian Kinsler
Jul. 25: O’s looking for starting pitching, haven’t given up on season
Jul. 25: Red Sox interested in Reds shortstop Zack Cozart
Jul. 25: Will Lance Lynn make tonight’s start for the Cardinals?
Jul. 25: Nationals could pursue Sonny Gray if Stephen Strasburg injury persists
Jul. 25: Brewers may be ‘fading’ in Sonny Gray sweepstakes
Jul. 25: Milwaukee renews interest in reliever Joe Smith
Jul. 25: Rangers leaning toward keeping Yu Darvish
Jul. 24: Braves getting more involved in Sonny Gray trade talks, per report
Jul. 24: Washington could be looking at Marlins AJ Ramos
Jul. 24: Seattle is also interested in acquiring Sonny Gray from Oakland
Jul. 24: Justin Verlander trade interest is heating up, and the Tigers are rumored to be ‘aggressively’ shopping him
Jul. 24: The Brewers are still looking for trades despite recent slide
Jul. 24: The Dodgers are back in the Justin Verlander conversation
Jul. 24: The Yankees have inquired about Yu Darvish and Giancarlo Stanton
Jul. 24: The Tigers might trade Justin Wilson and Ian Kinsler together
Jul. 24: Indians ‘definitely going to be active at the trade deadline’.
Jul. 24: Clayton Kershaw’s back injury has added fuel to Yu Darvish rumors
Jul. 24: Zach Britton might not be worth the trade return the Orioles want
Jul. 23: Cubs looking at several different veteran catchers.
Jul. 23: Phillies might be targeting Tigers righty Michael Fulmer.
Jul. 22: Interest in Jaime Garcia heating up after talks with Twins stall; at least eight teams interested
Jul. 22: Dodgers’ bullpen search reportedly includes Mets RHP Addison Reed.
Jul. 22: ‘Difference of opinion’ between Attanasio, Stearns on Brewers playoff push
Jul. 22: Braves’ rumored Jaime Garcia deal with Twins held up over prospect health
Jul. 22: At least six teams are interested in trading for Marlins closer A.J. Ramos
Jul. 22: Michael A. Taylor’s injury could lead Nationals to pursue a bat
Jul. 22: Brewers ‘digging in’ on Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler
Jul. 22: Cubs looking at LH relievers Brad Hand, Justin Wilson, and Zach Britton
Jul. 21: Jaime Garcia to Twins now ‘not probable’
Jul. 21: Rays are in on reliever Justin Wilson
Jul. 21: Dodgers may also be interested in Yu Darvish, along with the Cubs.
Jul. 21: Brewers are now very much after Justin Wilson.
Jul. 21: Cubs may be willing to take on Verlander’s contract.
Jul. 21: Jaime Garcia to the Twins has now been downgraded to ‘not probable’ by some camps.
Jul. 21: The Yu Darvish asking price is high, per report
Jul. 21: The Rays could be interested in Yu Darvish
Jul. 21: Twins, Braves appear to be in the ‘haggling’ phase with Jaime Garcia
Jul. 21: There is trade interest in Blue Jays’ Jose Bautista
Jul. 21: The Yankees are still open to trading for a first baseman
Jul. 21: Jaime Garcia deal not done yet, Braves and Twins still discussing
Jul. 21: Red Sox might have a fit for Ian Kinsler at third base
Jul. 21: The Rangers are checking on Yu Darvish’s trade value
Jul. 21: The A’s reportedly named their price for Sonny Gray in talks with the Yankees
Jul. 21: Indians considering Asdrubal Cabrera reunion as a fallback plan
Jul. 20: Brewers targeting Mets’ Addison Reed.
Jul. 20: Twins rumored to be acquiring Braves’ Jaime Garcia.
Jul. 20: Rays are reaching out about Marlins reliever AJ Ramos
Jul. 20: Brewers among teams interested in Justin Verlander
Jul. 20: Rockies’ GM says team targeting relief help
Jul. 20: Astros eyeing Tigers’ pitchers Justin Verlander and Justin Wilson
Jul. 20: Red Sox reportedly showing interest in Eduardo Nuñez
Jul. 20: Reds’ All-Star shortstop Zack Cozart ‘highly unlikely’ to sign extension, could be traded
Jul. 20: Astros showing interest in Justin Verlander
Jul. 20: Nationals still in the mix for a Justin Wilson trade?
Jul. 20: Cubs still looking at Alex Avila as a backup catcher
Jul. 20: Justin Wilson trade could happen soon, multiple teams interested
Jul. 20: Mariners are close to landing a reliever
Jul. 19: Indians are scouting Eduardo Nuñez, among other infielders.
Jul. 19: Mets are looking to trade either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson, and soon.
Jul. 19: Royals reportedly interested in Marco Estrada
Jul. 19: Red Sox interested in Giants’ Eduardo Nuñez
Jul. 19: Red Sox have scouted Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera, and T.J. Rivera
Jul. 19: Yu Darvish could become available, per report
Jul. 19: Martin Prado is still likely getting traded
Jul. 19: Indians were ‘seriously involved’ in J.D. Martinez trade talks
Jul. 19: Cubs, Rockies in pursuit of Alex Avila
Jul. 19: Brewers may be able to get Sonny Gray without giving up Lewis Brinson, per report
Jul. 18: Royals interested in Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn
Jul. 18: Yankees close to deal with White Sox for Todd Frazier and pitching help
Jul. 18: Orioles have permission from ownership to deal Zach Britton and Brad Brach
Jul. 18: Tigers aren’t going to make deadline decisions based only on money
Jul. 18: Diamondbacks’ interest in Tigers’ J.D. Martinez could be strengthening
Jul. 18: Yankees have reached out about both David Phelps and Pat Neshek
Jul. 18: Yankees are interested in Mets’ Lucas Duda and Addison Reed
Jul. 18: Rockies have reached out to Orioles about Kevin Gausman, Dylan Bundy
Jul. 18: Rockies prepared to upgrade at the trade deadline
Jul. 18: Yankees, A’s discussing Yonder Alonso trade
Jul. 18: Rays among those in on Phillies’ Pat Neshek
Jul. 18: Marlins reportedly won’t trade outfielders this season
Jul. 18: Milwaukee Brewers showing interest in Marlins reliever David Phelps, per report
Jul. 18: Royals “aggressive” in targeting starting pitchers
Jul. 18: Brewers reportedly interested in All-Star reliever Pat Neshek
Jul. 17: The Royals made a strong offer on Greg Holland
Jul. 17: Red Sox reportedly interested in Asdrubal Cabrera, T.J. Rivera
Jul. 17: Royals interested in Braves’ starter Jaime Garcia
Jul. 17: The Orioles are looking to sell while keeping hope for next year
Jul. 17: Rays interested in Hunter Strickland
Jul. 17: There’s a Giancarlo Stanton-to-the-Giants rumor, so, sure, why not?
Jul. 17: Nats still showing interest in Detroit Tigers Justin Wilson
Jul. 17: Michael Fulmer is not getting traded
Jul. 17: Pirates trade rumors: Josh Harrison and Tony Watson
Jul. 17: Rays asking about relievers
Jul. 16: Blue Jays asked Cubs for major league player in Marcus Stroman talks
Jul. 16: Angels could be perfect fit for Dee Gordon
Jul. 16: Cardinals, Dodgers, Royals in the lead for Tigers J.D. Martinez
