The Yankees fixed a couple of problems with one trade

The Yankees are 3.5 games back in the AL East, but they also had the kinds of problems that can wear on a team over the course of a long season and sink them in a hurry. We had already seen evidence of this basically once summer began, as New York is just 9-21 since winning six in a row in early June, dropping 7.5 games in the standings in that time. On Tuesday night, the Yankees made a trade that should plug a few holes and help stop all that bleeding.

New York upgraded at third base by dealing for Todd Frazier, but he didn't come alone, as relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle came with the White Sox's third baseman. While Frazier isn't a star, he's a capable bat with a 105 OPS+ in 2017, whereas Headley's is 20 points below that, well below average both for the league as a whole and, more specifically, the hot corner.

Since New York also has issues in center with offense when Jacoby Ellsbury plays and at first base when anyone is playing, plugging one hole in the lineup could go a long way.

The duo of Robertson and Kahnle are the real upgrade, however. While they're relievers, not starters, New York's rotation just lost Michael Pineda, meaning they're going to get even more starts from pitchers who probably shouldn't be making them: Having more quality relievers to soak up the innings and bridge to the back end of the bullpen will help the Yanks mitigate that problem, and will keep the good relievers they already had from burning out before September.

It helps, too, that Kahnle is not only dominant but also hasn't even hit his arbitration years yet. The Yankees gave away prospects to improve now, but having Kahnle around for the long run ensures they got something out of this even if 2017 ends without New York making the postseason.

