The rosters for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be revealed Sunday evening, with 62 players getting the call to participate in the midsummer classic.

The All-Star Game will be played July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami. But first things first, we will find out the rosters Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

With the new collective bargaining agreement approved in December, All-Star rosters were reduced from 34 players to 32, with each league’s roster containing 20 position players and 12 pitchers.

Fans elect the starting position players in each league, including the designated hitter in the American League. Voting was done exclusively online through MLB.com, and concluded on Thursday night. Among the players in line for starting spots of Monday are familiar faces like Angels outfielder Mike Trout, San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper, and the Houston Astros middle-infield duo of Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa.

Among the close votes is one of the most interesting. Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart led Dodgers counterpart Corey Seager by roughly 100,000 votes Thursday afternoon, and if Cozart wins the National League starting spot, his Reds teammate Joey Votto will purchase Cozart a donkey.

Next comes the vote from the players, who elect one starter at each position, plus eight pitchers — five starters and three relievers. If the players’ top selection at a position was elected a starter by the fans, the players’ second selection at said position gets the nod.

Grant Brisbee took a gander around the American League and came up with the only correct All-Star ballot.

That brings us to 24 players in the National League and 26 in the American League. The commissioners office, in conjunction with the managers for each team — reigning pennant winners Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs and Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians — will select seven players for the NL and five for the AL, with the caveat that all 30 teams must be represented by at least one player.

The final vote, an online competition among five players, will determine the 32nd and final roster spot for each league. Those five players for each spot will be revealed along with the full All-Star rosters.

Keep in mind that even if players aren’t selected to an All-Star team on Sunday doesn’t mean they won’t eventually head to Miami. With injury replacements and pitchers made unavailable for the game, rosters are bound to expand. For instance, in 2016 the 68-player rosters ballooned to 80 players by the time the game was played in San Diego.

The hour-long selection show will be shown on ESPN, with online streaming available through WatchESPN.