The All-Star rosters will be announced Sunday

Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. There are all kinds of stories, rumors, game coverage, and Vines of dudes getting hit in the beans every day. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. We’re going to do the heavy lifting for you each morning and find the things you need to see from within the SB Nation baseball network, as well as from elsewhere. Please hold your applause until the end, or at least until after you subscribe to the newsletter.

* * *

Somehow, we're already approaching the halfway point in the baseball season. Or, at least, the unofficial halfway point which typically comes a couple weeks after the actual halfway point. It's been a fascinating season around the league. There have been a tremendous amount of dingers, so many that conspiracy theories are sounding more and more credible every day. There have been surprising teams in Colorado and Milwaukee. There have been disappointing clubs in New York, Chicago. There has been stars and scrubs in the National League and parity galore in the American League.

On Sunday, we'll celebrate everything we've seen thus far with the announcement of the All-Star rosters. It's always been kind of strange to me that All-Stars are announced halfway through the season rather than at the end, but this is just the way it is. As we know, the starters are decided by fan voting that has been going on since May and the reserves and pitching staffs are chosen by a combination of manager's picks and player voting.

This is always a controversial day on the baseball schedule, as it's impossible to pick a team without having some sort of snub. There are 34 players on each All-Star roster, so the 35th player always appears he was robbed. Of course, this would be the case regardless of how large the roster was. Plus, over the next couple of weeks until the game is actually played, there will be injuries that knock players off the roster and allow the snubs onto the roster. Tune in to ESPN tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET to see who will be in the Midsummer Classic July 11.