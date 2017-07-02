Rosters for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on Sunday, with baseball’s brightest stars set for the midsummer classic at Marlins Park in Miami.

Most folks want to see New York Yankees rookie outfielder and giant human Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby, but either way he’s headed to Miami as a starter for the American League, an honor befitting the league leader in home runs (27), RBIs (62), runs scored (70), on-base percentage (.448), and slugging percentage (.687).

The Houston Astros own the best record in baseball, and are accordingly represented by three starters in the AL — second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, and outfielder George Springer.

This is the fifth All-Star selection for Altuve, a two-time batting champion who is on pace for his fourth straight 200-hit season. This will be Altuve’s third straight All-Star start.

Springer is one of several first-time All-Stars, including Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak, Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson, and Judge, and that’s just in the AL starting lineup.

Angels superstar Mike Trout was elected to start in the American League outfield — his sixth All-Star selection — despite missing the last five weeks after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is making his fifth All-Star appearance, including four consecutive starts behind the plate.

In the National League, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey — both former MVPs — were voted to start for the fourth time, with each making their fifth All-Star appearance.

Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies beat out reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs in fan voting to start at third base for the NL.

The host Marlins will be represented by Marcell Ozuna, starting for the second straight year for the National League.

The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11, and will be televised by Fox.

2017 MLB All-Star starters Pos American League Team Pos National League Team Pos American League Team Pos National League Team C Salvador Perez KC C Buster Posey SF 1B Justin Smoak Tor 1B Ryan Zimmerman Was 2B Jose Altuve Hou 2B Daniel Murphy Was 3B Jose Ramirez Cle 3B Nolan Arenado Col SS Carlos Correa Hou SS Zack Cozart Cin OF Aaron Judge NYY OF Bryce Harper Was OF Mike Trout LAA OF Charlie Blackmon Col OF George Springer Hou OF Marcell Ozuna Mia DH Corey Dickerson TB