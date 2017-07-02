 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MLB All-Star Game 2017 rosters: Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper lead group headed to Miami

Rosters for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game were revealed on Sunday, with baseball’s brightest stars set for the midsummer classic at Marlins Park in Miami.

Most folks want to see New York Yankees rookie outfielder and giant human Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby, but either way he’s headed to Miami as a starter for the American League, an honor befitting the league leader in home runs (27), RBIs (62), runs scored (70), on-base percentage (.448), and slugging percentage (.687).

The Houston Astros own the best record in baseball, and are accordingly represented by three starters in the AL — second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Carlos Correa, and outfielder George Springer.

This is the fifth All-Star selection for Altuve, a two-time batting champion who is on pace for his fourth straight 200-hit season. This will be Altuve’s third straight All-Star start.

Springer is one of several first-time All-Stars, including Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak, Tampa Bay Rays designated hitter Corey Dickerson, and Judge, and that’s just in the AL starting lineup.

Angels superstar Mike Trout was elected to start in the American League outfield — his sixth All-Star selection — despite missing the last five weeks after surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is making his fifth All-Star appearance, including four consecutive starts behind the plate.

In the National League, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey — both former MVPs — were voted to start for the fourth time, with each making their fifth All-Star appearance.

Nolan Arenado of the Colorado Rockies beat out reigning National League MVP Kris Bryant of the Chicago Cubs in fan voting to start at third base for the NL.

The host Marlins will be represented by Marcell Ozuna, starting for the second straight year for the National League.

The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 11, and will be televised by Fox.

2017 MLB All-Star starters

Pos American League Team Pos National League Team
Pos American League Team Pos National League Team
C Salvador Perez KC C Buster Posey SF
1B Justin Smoak Tor 1B Ryan Zimmerman Was
2B Jose Altuve Hou 2B Daniel Murphy Was
3B Jose Ramirez Cle 3B Nolan Arenado Col
SS Carlos Correa Hou SS Zack Cozart Cin
OF Aaron Judge NYY OF Bryce Harper Was
OF Mike Trout LAA OF Charlie Blackmon Col
OF George Springer Hou OF Marcell Ozuna Mia
DH Corey Dickerson TB

2017 MLB All-Star reserves

Pos American League Team Pos National League Team
Pos American League Team Pos National League Team
SP Chris Sale Bos SP Max Scherzer Was
SP Corey Kluber Cle SP Clayton Kershaw LA
SP Ervin Santana Min SP Stephen Strasburg Was
SP Jason Vargas KC SP Zack Greinke Ati
SP Dallas Keuchel Hou SP Robbie Ray Ari
SP Luis Severino NYY SP Carlos Martinez StL
SP Yu Darvish Tex RP Brad Hand SD
SP Lance McCullers Hou RP Greg Holland Col
SP Michael Fulmer Det RP Wade Davis ChC
RP Andrew Miller Cle RP Kenley Jansen LA
RP Craig Kimbrel Bos RP Corey Knebel Mil
RP Dellin Betances NYY RP Pat Neshek Phi
C Gary Sanchez NYY C Yadier Molina StL
1B Yonder Alonso Oak 1B Paul Goldschmidt Ari
2B Jonathan Schoop Bal 1B Joey Votto Cin
3B Miguel Sano Min 2B DJ LeMahieu Col
SS Francisco Lindor Cle 3B Jake Lamb Ari
2B Starlin Castro NYY SS Corey Seager LA
OF Avisail Garcia CWS 1B/OF Cody Bellinger LA
OF Mookie Betts Bos 2B/OF Josh Harrison Pit
OF Michael Brantley Cle OF Giancarlo Stanton Mia
DH Nelson Cruz Sea OF Ender Inciarte Atl
OF Michael Conforto NYM

