MLB trade rumors roundup: Alex Avila, Yu Darvish, and more

Another day closer to the trade deadline, another round of rumors to collect and lay out for easy reading and catching up. There’s so many trade rumors drifting in the wind — some that are legitimate, some that are less so — that it only makes sense to gather them up day by day and make sure everyone stays up to speed.
- The Brewers have their eye on Sonny Gray but have been trying not to send one of their top two prospects back to Oakland in the process. Rest easy, Milwaukee fans, as the latest reports say Lewis Brinson believes that might not be necessary to land Gray, and another option like Brett Phillips could be just the trick for the A’s outfield.
- Right now, both the Cubs and Rockies look to be after Alex Avila, who has been a great backup catcher for Detroit this season. Avila’s 2017 campaign is his best since the 2011 season, and he could help teams out, especially Chicago, at first base.
- Cleveland was reportedly “seriously involved” in J.D. Martinez trade talks. This is the one of the only major rumors to involve the Indians so far this summer, and with Martinez’s eventual price being so low, it seems like they might have been seriously involved but not actually seriously interested.
- Martin Prado landing on the 10-day disabled list with a knee injury complicated the Marlins plans to shop him before the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean the Marlins won’t still find a buyer before the season is over.
- The Rangers have reportedly made it fairly clear that if they drop further in the standings, Yu Darvish will be available for bidding. They’re still in the wild card race as things stand, so there are a lot of teams out there that need pitching and are now rooting for a precipitous drop in Texas’ success over the next week-plus.
- Boston is still sniffing around Asdrubal Cabrera and T.J. Rivera, which makes sense now that Todd Frazier is off the market. Wilmer Flores is apparently in Boston’s sights as well for another infield option, but, like Rivera, he’s under team control for a few more years and will require a more impressive return for the Mets to give him up.
- Another option for the Red Sox’s infield woes is Giants standout Eduardo Nuñez, and while the reports of that possible deal might be a smoke screen for another potential trade with another team, he would still very much make sense in Boston. Cleveland reportedly has an eye on him as well.
- Kansas City needs starting pitching, and Toronto might just have a solution for them in Marco Estrada. Estrada hasn’t had a lights-out 2017, and thus the Royals probably won’t need to send back a pile of gold, or prospects worth as much, to get some help on the mound.
- The Tigers aren’t stopping their selling with the J.D. Martinez trade. It looks like Justin Wilson is also on the trade block and has up to a dozen teams interested in his services. With that many teams asking about him, this might be one of the most sure-thing trades to expect over the next few weeks. Unless it doesn’t happen, of course.
- Atlanta is holding on to Matt Adams for now, which makes sense based on the current market return and his contract situation.
- The Mariners need pitching help, and they’ve reportedly reached out to the Giants and Padres to find it.
- Mets outfielders will be rotating for playing time until either Jay Bruce or Curtis Granderson are traded. To accommodate everyone involved, New York is hoping a trade happens as soon as possible and believes that Martinez finally being moved will help its case as far as interest goes.
- Pablo Sandoval’s time with Boston officially ended on Wednesday, and his future is slightly uncertain as things stand in the league. However, San Francisco could be interested in welcoming him home for another stint by the Bay. Yes, really.
