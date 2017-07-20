 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MLB trade rumors roundup: Alex Avila, Yu Darvish, and more

All the latest trade rumors in one easy roundup.

Another day closer to the trade deadline, another round of rumors to collect and lay out for easy reading and catching up. There’s so many trade rumors drifting in the wind — some that are legitimate, some that are less so — that it only makes sense to gather them up day by day and make sure everyone stays up to speed.

  • The Brewers have their eye on Sonny Gray but have been trying not to send one of their top two prospects back to Oakland in the process. Rest easy, Milwaukee fans, as the latest reports say Lewis Brinson believes that might not be necessary to land Gray, and another option like Brett Phillips could be just the trick for the A’s outfield.
  • Right now, both the Cubs and Rockies look to be after Alex Avila, who has been a great backup catcher for Detroit this season. Avila’s 2017 campaign is his best since the 2011 season, and he could help teams out, especially Chicago, at first base.
  • Cleveland was reportedly “seriously involved” in J.D. Martinez trade talks. This is the one of the only major rumors to involve the Indians so far this summer, and with Martinez’s eventual price being so low, it seems like they might have been seriously involved but not actually seriously interested.

