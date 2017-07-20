The Dodgers have won 11 in a row and 31 of 35

The Dodgers are seemingly unstoppable right now, and not just because they've won 11 games in a row. On June 6, the Dodgers dropped their third straight game, which lost them a series to the Nationals — Washington improved to an NL-best 37-20 with the victory. Fast-forward to today, though, and you've got the Dodgers at 66-29 thanks to a 31-4 stretch that now has them nine games ahead of the Nats in the win column instead of two games back.

31-4! Thirty-one wins against four losses in their last 35 games. As you can imagine, everything has been clicking for Los Angeles: Rookie sensation Cody Bellinger has hit 14 homers and slugged .714 during those 35 games. Cory Seager has hit .352/.431/.657. Justin Turner has arguably been better than both of them, posting a .364/.481/.692 line, while Joc Pederson, Yasiel Puig, and Chris Taylor have also dominated at the plate, with the lowest OPS from that trio in this stretch Taylor's 853. The team as a whole has batted .273/.367/.527 with 149 extra-base hits, and they've been especially cruel to left-handed opponents (.304/.398/.617).

The starting pitchers, as a unit, have recorded a 2.59 ERA and struck out nearly 10 batters per nine innings during these 35 games and 205 frames. Here's a fun comparison: In 2012, Dodgers' ace Clayton Kershaw started 33 games, threw 227 innings, and recorded a 2.53 ERA with just over nine strikeouts per nine innings. The entire rotation is pitching like a version of Kershaw that finished second for the NL Cy Young. No wonder they've outscored opponents by 100 runs in these 35 games.

By the way, the Nationals, who have the second-best record in the NL, have outscored their opponents by 107 runs for the season.

The Dodgers aren't this good, of course. If they were, they'd win 125 games, blowing away the record of 116 currently held by the 2001 Mariners and 1906 Cubs. You don't need to be this good in order to be the class of your league, however, so when the bats slow down a bit and the pitching starts to give up a few more runs, they'll be a little more stoppable than they currently are. Whether that will be enough to actually stop them remains to be seen.

