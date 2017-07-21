MLB trade rumors roundup: Ian Kinsler, Jose Bautista, and more

The trade deadline is still more than a week away, and the rumors just keep heating up around the league. It almost feels like the next few days the rumor mill will hit critical mass, and and then the dam will break and all the trades will actually start to happen.

Or we’ll be analyzing and rounding up rumors until the end of time.

For now, another trade deadline rumor roundup is here for you to catch up on all of the trades that are not happening.