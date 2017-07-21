MLB trade rumors roundup: Ian Kinsler, Jose Bautista, and more

The trade deadline is still more than a week away, and the rumors just keep heating up around the league. It almost feels like the next few days the rumor mill will hit critical mass, and and then the dam will break and all the trades will actually start to happen.
Or we’ll be analyzing and rounding up rumors until the end of time.
For now, another trade deadline rumor roundup is here for you to catch up on all of the trades that are not happening.
- It’s not all they’re looking for at the trade deadline, but the Indians might be thinking about bringing Asdrubal Cabrera home to help out their infield.
- The A’s having been listening to multiple teams who are pushing to win the Sonny Gray trade lottery. On Friday, they “set their price” during conversations with the Yankees and that price could match what the Cubs gave up for Jose Quintana in their deal with the White Sox.
- Yu Darvish, the other major pitching name on the market right now, doesn’t have a specific value set to him right now. But that doesn’t mean the Rangers aren’t doing their due diligence to see how high that market value might be should they lean into trade talks in earnest. Tampa Bay has already shown interest, and possibly the Dodgers, but would they pay up?
- Boston could be checking in on the possibility of an Ian Kinsler trade, but they probably wouldn’t use him at second base (they have one of those already, and he’s pretty good!). With the market for third baseman as it is, it looks like the Sox are trying to get creative in solving that particular problem.
- Meanwhile, the Yankees aren’t done dealing with their gap at first base either. Despite seeming like they would just move Chase Headley to first after the Todd Frazier trade, New York reportedly still has their eye on some first base options to further help their infield. Yonder Alonso, Lucas Duda, and Justin Bour are all possible options should the team pursue that particular need.
- Somehow, the Jaime Garcia trade isn’t sealed yet because both teams are haggling down to the very last cent apparently.
- Toronto could be taking offers on Jose Bautista and Marco Estrada, as well as Francisco Liriano and Joe Smith. There is reportedly interest on Bautista but the price tag would be a big one, understandably, should the Jays actually want to part ways.
- As Detroit tries to unload all their Justin stock for some reason (do they know something we don’t?), the Cubs may be down to take on a lot of Verlander’s contract, and the Brewers are becoming more and more interested in Wilson since they could definitely use the pitching help.