Jackie Bradley Jr. slams into outfield wall during latest amazing catch

JBJ is basically Spider-Man, don’t try to convince us otherwise.

By Whitney McIntosh
Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Jackie Bradley Jr. continues to amaze in centerfield for Boston. On Friday night against the Angels, after the Sox offense had taken care of a healthy lead early in the game, Bradley made a spectacular defensive play that kept the score as-is.

With Chris Sale pitching, Yunel Escobar bashed one to straightaway center, it wouldn’t have been a home run but it most certainly would have been a few bases at the least. But that wasn’t to be on this night, as JBJ made a fantastic leaping catch at the wall.

Watching him control his physicality in the air is impressive all on it’s own - that’s not an easy catch to track and execute at that angle - but the fact that he slammed into the wall in the process and held on to the ball like it was nothing is beyond impressive.

Sorry, Yunel.

For those who missed it, Bradley has been doing this type of thing for a while. It’s not just a special West Coast talent that he breaks out a few games a year.

Just last week, he robbed noted dinger masher Aaron Judge from a sure thing at Fenway.

This probably won’t be the last time we see JBJ show off like this either. Beware, Sox opponents, your center field hits aren’t sure things while he’s on the roster.

