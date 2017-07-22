With nine days remaining until the non-waiver trade deadline in baseball, Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray looks like the big-name pitcher most likely to be dealt in the coming days.

The 27-year-old Gray has gotten hot at the right time, posting a 1.62 ERA in his last five starts.

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports says the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, and Atlanta Braves remain well-positioned to acquire Gray, given the strength of their farm systems.

The Houston Astros have long been rumored as a potential landing spot for the A’s right-hander, but Rosenthal suggested they might go after an elite reliever instead and stick with their current rotation.

“At the moment, they do not seem to be as involved on Gray,” Rosenthal said.

Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports opined that with Jose Quintana off the market, Gray is the only big-ticket starter currently on the market, not a free agent until after 2019.

“The White Sox got top slugging prospect Eloy Jimenez and three others for Quintana, a reasonable take,” Heyman wrote. “But the A’s, with the supply and demand currently in their favor, may actually be looking for even more than that.”

Here is a look at other trade rumors around the league: