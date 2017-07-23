Pablo Sandoval is back with the Giants and went on a mini apology tour

Pablo Sandoval, the former Giants third baseman, became a Giant once again on Saturday. After being released by the Red Sox on Wednesday, he inked a minor league deal with his very first team and made his debut with the San Jose Giants on Saturday night. But that also means that Sandoval spent most of his Saturday eating a giant slice of humble pie. See, when he left the Giants in 2014 to sign a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox, he didn't leave on the best terms. He said that the Giants disrespected him and his agent, and he wanted to leave so badly that he actually left money on the table in San Francisco to sign in Boston.
That's where the humble pie comes in, because Sandoval was going to have apologize for saying those things when he signed with the Giants. And boy, did he ever apologize. He did that and more. He released a statement that called his previous comments "emotional, insensitive, and misguided." He apologized to his teammates and said "I learned my lesson." And then the cherry on top of it all: Pablo Sandoval actually said that he wishes that he would have re-signed with the Giants back in 2014. Now that is a complete and total apology.
Apology aside, this is just a minor league deal for Sandoval. After a terrible 2 1/2 years with the Red Sox, his career is in shambles due to injuries and persistent questions about his overall fitness. The Giants are in the middle of a deeply disappointing and unpleasant season, and are looking for literally anything or anyone that could help them. So it's not really clear why they signed Sandoval, who doesn't seem to have much to offer to baseball anymore. But who knows. Now that he's cleared the air between him and the Giants, this could be Panda's first stop on the comeback trail. Or, you know, not.
- Marc Normandin had to grade the rumor that the Brewers are maybe possibly considering the idea of trading for Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler.
- Adrian Beltre is amazing, and if you need proof you can check out this breakdown of his latest amazing play. Never leave us, Adrian Beltre. Never never never.
- Things are getting interesting with the Brewers, because even though they could definitely make a push to get into the playoffs, GM David Stearns is reportedly hesitant to go all-in.
- Ice Cube sang "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" at Wrigley Field, and it's just as phenomenal as you hoped it would be.
- The Astros' Colin Moran fouled a ball off his face and had to be taken off the field in a cart. He's being evaluated and there's new update yet, so we hope he's okay.
- Ben Markham at Viva El Birdos thinks the Cardinals are stockpiling a certain kind of player, and he's got proof.
- After being designated for assignment on Thursday, another former Giant, Sergio Romo, was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays.
- Aaron Judge isn't the only dude who can hit big homers, because holy crap, Bryce Harper hit an enormous monster dinger in the Nationals-Diamondbacks game.
Loading comments...