Pablo Sandoval is back with the Giants and went on a mini apology tour

Pablo Sandoval, the former Giants third baseman, became a Giant once again on Saturday. After being released by the Red Sox on Wednesday, he inked a minor league deal with his very first team and made his debut with the San Jose Giants on Saturday night. But that also means that Sandoval spent most of his Saturday eating a giant slice of humble pie. See, when he left the Giants in 2014 to sign a five-year, $95 million contract with the Red Sox, he didn't leave on the best terms. He said that the Giants disrespected him and his agent, and he wanted to leave so badly that he actually left money on the table in San Francisco to sign in Boston.

Say Hey, Baseball Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. Subscribe to our daily MLB newsletter and let us do the heavy lifting for you each morning to find the things you need to see.

That's where the humble pie comes in, because Sandoval was going to have apologize for saying those things when he signed with the Giants. And boy, did he ever apologize. He did that and more. He released a statement that called his previous comments "emotional, insensitive, and misguided." He apologized to his teammates and said "I learned my lesson." And then the cherry on top of it all: Pablo Sandoval actually said that he wishes that he would have re-signed with the Giants back in 2014. Now that is a complete and total apology.

Apology aside, this is just a minor league deal for Sandoval. After a terrible 2 1/2 years with the Red Sox, his career is in shambles due to injuries and persistent questions about his overall fitness. The Giants are in the middle of a deeply disappointing and unpleasant season, and are looking for literally anything or anyone that could help them. So it's not really clear why they signed Sandoval, who doesn't seem to have much to offer to baseball anymore. But who knows. Now that he's cleared the air between him and the Giants, this could be Panda's first stop on the comeback trail. Or, you know, not.