There’s less than a week left until the non-waiver trade deadline on July 31, and while there have been a few major trades and some smaller, multi-player transactions, there are still a lot of top targets left on the market.
That means there are still a lot of interesting trade rumors floating around, too. Here, all of those potentially fun trade leaks (and yes, some less fun ones, too) are all in one place to make it as easy as possible to catch up on what might go down in baseball over the next few days.
- Because apparently everyone is in on Yu Darvish at this point, the Yankees are also inquiring about the Rangers’ pitcher in addition to their apparent interest in Giancarlo Stanton. Cool it, New York. You’ll hurt yourself with all these trade attempts.
- Now that Clayton Kershaw is hurt for at least a few weeks, the Dodgers may want Darvish for themselves. Guys, Darvish can only go to one team — if he’s traded at all.
- Detroit might trade both Justin Wilson and Ian Kinsler as a package, while interest in Justin Verlander is heating up every minute and has both the Dodgers and Cubs discussing acquiring him. Meanwhile, the Phillies are targeting Michael Fulmer for pitching help. In case you missed it, the Tigers are sellers at this point in time.
- Thanks to health issues, Baltimore might not get the return for Zach Britton that it was hoping for. The Astros, Dodgers, Red Sox, Nationals, Diamondbacks, and Cubs all showed interest but might not want to give up the prospects that the Orioles want them to, which would be a real bummer for them.
- The Cubs already gave up a lot to get Jose Quintana, but are now targeting some veteran catchers as well. They reportedly have their eye on at least Alex Avila, Nick Hundley, and Jonathan Lucroy.
- Milwaukee doesn’t have the division lead it did even a week ago, and may be pretty much out on Sonny Gray at this point, but the Brewers are still looking at possible deals to boost their team ahead of the deadline.
- Speaking of Gray and his 18 different possible new homes at this point, now the Mariners want him, too. That may turn out to be a “you do not have the amount of tickets needed to get on this ride” situation, but crazier things have happened.
- The Nationals remain in the hunt for additional arms in their bullpen, despite acquiring Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle a week ago. One option might be the Marlins’ A.J. Ramos.