MLB trade rumors roundup: Zack Cozart, Sonny Gray, and more

Sonny Gray remains the player in the league with the biggest rumor magnet on his back, but fellow pitching standout Yu Darvish isn’t far behind. While the former is almost certainly getting traded, the latter may not be. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have teams after him, despite the Rangers not definitively deciding whether they’re even selling yet.
There are other players on the trading block too, though, of the non-pitching variety. So once again we’ve rounded all of the recently surfaced rumors up in one place so you’re able to keep track.
- The Yankees appear to be getting close to a Sonny Gray trade, and Yonder Alonso could be going to New York with Gray should the deal close as New York hopes it does.
- The Red Sox may have promoted Rafael Devers to take his seemingly rightful place at the hot corner, but he’s also only 20 years old right now and many weren’t expecting him to be called up until at least a few months from now, after he gathered more reps in the minor leagues. One theory is that the Sox did so to gain a modicum of leverage in trade talks, making it seem like they aren’t being forced to find someone. Trade talks are ongoing, though, as they’ve now been connected to the Reds’ Zack Cozart, who has only ever played shortstop.
- Could Tuesday’s start have been the last game Lance Lynn pitches for the Cardinals? While St. Louis hasn’t officially switched over to seller mode, it could benefit more from trading Lynn now than losing him in the offseason when he (probably) turns down its qualifying offer.
- It looks like the Brewers are fading in the Sonny Gray trade discussions, but with so many teams in and out on him every day, that could turn around again in a matter of hours. This could be a sign that the price is getting jacked up past Milwaukee’s comfort zone, or it could just be a pivot to another team that will swing another way soon. Who knows anymore.
- Even though multiple teams would very much like to have him on their roster, it looks like the Rangers are closer and closer to keeping Yu Darvish rather than trading him. That’s what happens when you unexpectedly sweep a weekend series a week before the deadline — streakiness means a lot of changing of minds when it comes to one of their best trade chips.
- Baltimore hasn’t given up on their season just yet, which means they are still buyers at the trade deadline (as of now). The latest Orioles-related rumor is that they are on the lookout for a starting pitcher, but should they drop a few games in advance of the trade deadline that could change yet again.
- Detroit could be looking to package Ian Kinsler and Justin Wilson together in order to more easily unload Wilson’s contract on someone else. It may not be the most ideal situation, but it looks like they really want to get rid of Wilson at this point. They could also be looking to get rid of Michael Fulmer for salary dump purposes which ... sure.
- Atlanta is also in pursuit of Sonny Gray, and the A’s are expressing interest in the Braves’ Ronald Acuna in return. Whether they actually get the outfielder from the Braves or not is another story, but the saga of Sonny Gray trade options continues.