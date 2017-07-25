 clock menu more-arrow no yes
MLB trade rumors roundup: Zack Cozart, Sonny Gray, and more

Sonny Gray hasn’t been traded yet, but it’s coming.

By Whitney McIntosh
Arizona Diamondbacks v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Sonny Gray remains the player in the league with the biggest rumor magnet on his back, but fellow pitching standout Yu Darvish isn’t far behind. While the former is almost certainly getting traded, the latter may not be. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have teams after him, despite the Rangers not definitively deciding whether they’re even selling yet.

There are other players on the trading block too, though, of the non-pitching variety. So once again we’ve rounded all of the recently surfaced rumors up in one place so you’re able to keep track.

