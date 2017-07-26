A Sonny Gray trade to the Yankees makes too much sense to not happen

The Yankees and Athletics are reportedly discussing a trade for Sonny Gray, that also includes first baseman Yonder Alonso. That would pretty much fill the remaining holes the Yankees had on the roster after already dealing for third baseman Todd Frazier as well as relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle, and that's also why this deal makes too much sense for New York to not happen.

The Yankees are loaded with prospects. They already have quite a bit of youth on the big-league roster, too. Their previous deals, both in the offseason and in-season, show a general manager who doesn't want to give up on the future just to help the present. Adding Gray wouldn't change any of that: He's only 27, and he won't be a free agent until after 2019. The Yankees would be getting someone to help them both now and in the future, which was what brought them not just Frazier and Robertson, but Kahnle and his team control as well.

The A's are rebuilding, so getting a package of prospects for Gray makes sense, and attaching Alonso to the deal to someone like the Yankees who need a first baseman is something that will help both sides. Alonso doesn't have the history that makes him a guaranteed masher at first going forward, but he's an upgrade on Chase Headley, who was pushed to the position by Frazier, and if paying for an upgrade at first is the extra "price" attached to Gray, then New York won't have trouble paying it.

The Yankees are just one game back of the Red Sox in the AL East, and could use another starting pitcher given they don't actually have an ace right now. Luis Severino is pitching like one, but every inning he pitches sets a new career-high for MLB innings. CC Sabathia has been effective, but also lucky, and he hasn't pitched deep into games like an ace should. Masahiro Tanaka has pitched better of late, but he hasn't been the Tanaka the Yankees need, and Michael Pineda is out for the year.

Adding Gray would allow New York to stop going to suboptimal starting options as often as they have, and he might just be what they need to surpass the Sox and stay there. And if they plug their hole at first base at the same time, well, that's just a bonus.

