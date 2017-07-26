Rafael Devers is the youngest Red Sox player to hit a home run since Tony Conigliaro

Rafael Devers made his first appearance in the majors during Boston’s Tuesday game against the Mariners, but he didn’t notch a hit. On Wednesday he more than made up for it by making his first major league hit a home run.

Not only a home run, but a 427-foot shot straight out to center field to increase the Sox’s lead against Seattle in what turned out to be a much-needed win.

Devers rounded home with a smile on his face as wide as the Charles, and was greeted by excited teammates who almost certainly were being mimicked by pumped-up fans at home who are feeling good about Devers being called up this soon in his career.

He didn’t just help Boston win with the home run, but he made history with the hit as well. This homer made Devers the youngest Red Sox player to hit a home run in a game since Tony Conigliario all the way back in 1965.

He was also the first Sox player to hit a home run for his first major league hit since Daniel Nava in 2010, who was coincidentally put on the 10-day DL by the Phillies today.

At 20 years and 275 days old, he of course can’t match Conigliaro’s 1964 campaign that saw him jack 24 homers at just 19 years old and change, but that’s certainly okay by Sox fans since the team could really use him right now and he’s started his big league career with authority.