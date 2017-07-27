MLB trade rumors roundup: Sonny Gray, Jose Iglesias, and more

The non-waiver trade deadline is within sniffing distance. Rumors are increasing by the minute and some of them are becoming fact even faster. But before these rumors turn from Cinderella to a trade pumpkin (or trade princess!), they are all here in one place so you can follow along with all the deadline madness as easily as possible.
- Boston already found an extra bat in Eduardo Nunez, and now reports say they are looking for bullpen help more than anything else in advance of the deadline. Justin Wilson or Addison Reed could both be targets for the Sox over the next few days as they look for their next move.
- The Royals are making progress on a deal for Francisco Liriano. Not everyone in Kansas City will be happy to hear that, and at this point a trade isn’t imminent, but the conversations are moving forward between the two teams. Meanwhile, KC’s front office is also one of the teams interested in the Marlins’ Dan Straily — along with eight other clubs.
- The Dodgers are supposedly very confident that they will land at least one of Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, or Justin Verlander before the bell tolls on the trade deadline.
- In addition to maybe or maybe not trading Yu Darvish, the Rangers are also shopping reliever Jeremy Jeffress. Since they acquired him from the Brewers last summer, Jeffress hasn’t panned out in quite the way that the Rangers hoped he would.
- Colorado picked up Pat Neshek from the Phillies on Wednesday, but it’s not done. The Rockies are also now taking a look at A.J. Ramos in Miami and Alex Avila in Detroit. One source says of Avila, "If they really want him, he's theirs.”
- Milwaukee is showing interest in the Mets’ Curtis Granderson. Whether or not Granderson gets traded before the end of this season, he has already stated that he is OK retiring after the year should the market dictate it. For now, the Brewers might want him, but based on reports talks haven’t advanced much further than interest at this point.
- Yu Darvish is officially on the trade market, and the Rangers are taking offers and letting teams know that is the case. Half a dozen teams or more — including the Astros, Brewers, Cubs, Dodgers, and Yankees -- have shown interest in the ace. So now it comes down to who is willing to give up the goods to get him.
- Elsewhere on Texas’ pitching staff, Keone Kela may also be available.
- In addition to Avila, the Tigers are also shopping other high profile players before the deadline. Jose Iglesias could be getting shipped out of Michigan, and the Astros, Brewers, and Red Sox are all allegedly interested in Justin Wilson, who remains available.
- Until this point, the Tampa Bay Rays have been buyers above anything else. But they could still make some seller’s moves to retool things a bit before the deadline. Infielders Tim Beckham and Brad Miller are both potentially up for grabs.
- The Twins just got Jaime Garcia, but they’re now under .500 and their chances of making the playoffs are slim. Therefore, they may now be trading Jaime Garcia. Along with Ervin Santana, Brandon Kintzler, and Brian Dozier.