Aaron Judge lost a tooth while celebrating the Yankees’ walk-off win

The Yankees won a thriller on Thursday night over the Rays, with a walk-off home run in the 11th inning courtesy of Brett Gardner. As is the norm, all of his teammates gathered at home plate to celebrate the win and jump around like little leaguers in their excitement.

It’s always nice to see that joy, since that’s the point of playing the game and all. But wait ...

... what is happening on the left side of the screen?

Yep, that’s Aaron Judge losing a tooth thanks to a random helmet being waved around. Be careful, everyone. Haven’t you heard that he’s the future of baseball and the sport will shrivel and die if he isn’t the greatest Yankee/player/man to ever live?

He’s got to have all of his teeth to manage all of that, though, so everybody chill.

In all seriousness, Judge headed straight to the locker room holding his mouth after the incident but seemed to be OK otherwise.

The only question that remains is what’s the Statcast distance and launch angle on that enamel?