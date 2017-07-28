The Dodgers tend to ignore adding a high-profile starting pitcher at the trade deadline, even when they've been rumored to be interested. This deadline seems different, though, as rumors have only intensified as July 31 approaches, and we're not at the stage where the Dodgers are "increasingly confident" that they'll land one of Yu Darvish, Sonny Gray, or Justin Verlander in a trade, according to MLB.com's Jon Morosi.
It makes a lot of sense, as we've covered in this space before. Yu Darvish would only be a rental, but he's an ace the Dodgers could use at a time when Clayton Kershaw's back makes the limits of his contributions more uncertain than they've been in the past. Justin Verlander would cost less in terms of prospects, and the Dodgers could absorb the $56 million still owed to him between 2018-2019 with more ease than maybe anyone in the game. Then there is Gray, who would be expensive (and maybe the most expensive of the trio), but who also has two years of team control remaining after 2017, so he wouldn't be a rental: He'd be an investment in the present and the future.
Darvish seemed a longshot even if he was a sensible target, but the Rangers have decided it's a little silly to hold on to a pending free agent during a losing season, especially when that pitcher can bring back a return to help avoid a future losing campaign. The Tigers moving Verlander might be the long shot here, as the A's have already admitted publicly they're rebuilding so parting with Gray is a non-issue. Detroit, however, needs to solve that $56 million equation before they can complete a deal.
It does feel as if both Darvish and Gray are moving even if the Dodgers don't end up with one or either of them. We've got until 4 p.m. ET on Monday for the Rangers and A's to figure something out, but with Darvish now officially on the block, that should be plenty of time.
- The Cardinals are on the bubble, so the decision to buy, sell, or stay is not an easy one to make. We've got some thoughts, though.
- Jaff Decker never quite made it from prospect to big-league sensation, but he did grace us with this rolling catch at a minor- eague game on Thursday, and then followed that up by nearly falling down a couple of times after making it.
- Aaron Judge lost a tooth while celebrating the Yankees' walk-off victory.
- The Cubs want you to know that their fans had sex. Hey, they're just horny for baseball, y'all.
- If the Cardnals do sell, the Nationals will be right there waiting for Trevor Rosenthal.
- Viva El Birdos looked at the legacy of Lance Lynn in St. Louis, as he very well could be dealt even if the Cardinals don't sell off a bunch of players.
- The Royals are interested in Dan Straily, which is very convenient because the Marlins are open to trading Dan Straily.
- This version of Eric Hosmer is the one everyone has been waiting for. Just in time for him to be a free agent, too!
- Purple Row got the opportunity to speak with Rockies' GM Jeff Bridich about the trade deadline and prospects.
- The Mets don't have a lot going on other than selling, so here's a look at some of the most memorable brawls in their history.
- Speaking of Mets selling, they traded first baseman Lucas Duda to the Rays on Thursday.
- Everyone knows Lucas Duda, but here's a look at Drew Smith, the prospect traded for him.
- Remember, you can keep up with all the completed deals and trade rumors with our deadline tracker, which we'll be updating throughout the weekend and on deadline day as well.