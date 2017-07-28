MLB trade rumors roundup: Yu Darvish, Trevor Rosenthal, and more

With less than 72 hours left until the MLB trade deadline, the rumors have slowed down ever so slightly. It’s the calm before the trade storm, theoretically, and while things have settled into a pattern of the same players being connected to the same handful of teams the bulk of potential trades haven’t gone down yet.
With only a weekend before the deadline, here are all of the latest trade rumors to keep track of as things hurtle towards the finish line.
- The Rangers have now publicly made Yu Darvish available and admitted they will trade him, but now details about what Darvish’s price will be are coming to the surface. Reports say that Texas “wants a lot” in return for their ace, so it will come down to whichever team is okay with giving a ton up for a rental.
- The Tigers are reportedly fine parting with catcher Alex Avila, but team isn’t prioritizing getting him off the team by Monday since they are focusing so fully on trading Justin Verlander, Justin Wilson, and possibly Jose Iglesias. Since they aren’t shopping him heavily, if Colorado would like to trade for him it looks like they are only bargaining against themselves.
- Atlanta is listening to offers on pitcher Jim Johnson, although they are not actively trying to trade him at this juncture. The Braves have enough up-and-coming pitching talent that Johnson isn’t an integral piece of the team’s future.
- Boston got their slight lineup upgrade in Eduardo Nunez, and now they are shopping for relief help. One of their prime targets is Twins closer Brandon Kintzler. Kintzler is a free agent after this season so the Twins shouldn’t be asking much in return.
- The Nationals have been connected to multiple Cardinals players, including Trevor Rosenthal and outfielder Tommy Pham. With Strasberg on the DL right now, many have expected for Washington to add to their pitching staff in some way, even if it isn’t on the level of a Darvish or Sonny Gray.