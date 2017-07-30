Today is one of the biggest days of the entire year on the baseball calendar. No, don't worry, it's not the trade deadline. That's still Monday -- you didn't sleep through an entire day. No, today is the day the newest class will be inducted at Cooperstown. Every winter (and really, all year long) we debate who deserves to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. These debates get intense and everyone firmly believes that their opinion is obviously correct, but after all of that arguing only a few actually make the cut each year. This year, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines will be joining the ranks in Cooperstown.

This is a special day for all of baseball, but this year's class is particularly special for those in Houston, Dallas and Montreal. For a time, it seemed as if Bagwell may never get in, despite obvious credentials, due to bogus and baseless steroid accusations. Raines, of course, has been one of the more controversial Hall of Fame choices in recent memory and finally got in on his last try. Rodriguez always seemed like a no-brainer.

Say Hey, Baseball Listen, we know it’s tough to catch up on everything happening in the baseball world each morning. Trying to find all of it while on your way to work or sitting at your desk just isn’t easy. It’s OK, though. Subscribe to our daily MLB newsletter and let us do the heavy lifting for you each morning to find the things you need to see.

Joining the players on stage for induction on Sunday will be a couple of executives in Bud Selig and John Schuerholz. The former was the longtime commissioner who has a mixed bag that includes expansion and the Wild Card on the positive side of things and that whole steroid era thing on the negative side, among others. Schuerholz was a longtime general manager in the league with the 90s Braves being his greatest achievement. Still, it'll be the players who hog the spotlight today, as it should be. Coverage from Cooperstown will start at noon on MLB Network.